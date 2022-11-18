Perhaps it’s because of a recent visit there, but Palau has been on my mind quite a bit lately. So please let me introduce you to the island group just in case you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting it. You might even learn a thing or two from the meeting.
Palau is quite small, with a total population of about 20,000; it’s near the bottom of the list of nations ranked by population. For some years now, about a third of its people have been foreigners, mostly Asians brought in to take jobs that local people cannot or will not do. At its independence, Palau made a statement. Sure, we can become a nation, as small as we are!
Palauans are quick to move. Not just on the basketball court, where I once watched stars on the Xavier High School team outrun opponents, but in other areas, too. Palauans were moving to Guam to look for work as early as 1950. This puts them 30 years ahead of the other Micronesian island groups in moving abroad for education and work. Emigration only became fashionable in the early 1980s for the rest of the gang. Back in the 1960s, Palauans had become a significant group in Tamuning, and the Palauan-owned bars could be found along lower Marine (Corps) Drive. Later, two bais were built in Dededo, although they are rented out to other groups more often than they are used for Palauan social events.
Palau jumped on the conservation bandwagon before their neighbors when they created a shark preserve and made a few other similar moves just a few years after formal independence in 1994. Of course, Palau’s territorial waters (its exclusive economic zone, or EEZ) was small and not seen as a prize fishing area. But Palau did not waste time magically trying to create a fishing industry. Instead, it capitalized on what marine resources it had – almost nothing – and committed to the other side in the name of conservation.
An early commitment to education, in the early 1900s under the Germans, propelled Palau to rapid modernization. Since that time its high regard for education has made it competitive with the rest of the area. The first (1956) graduating class of Xavier, the top-tier regional school located in Chuuk, was entirely Palauan. When I began teaching at Xavier in 1963, nearly 40% of the pupils were Palauan. Not bad for an island group with only 10% of the Trust Territory population at the time!
Then there is the status of the “weaker sex.” Nowhere in the Pacific (perhaps in the world) do women exercise the same degree of authority as in Palau. I remember whooping out loud at a newspaper item assuring us that a team of American women were on their way to Palau to offer a workshop on women’s rights. I’m sure the ladies were as highly motivated as they were naive. But offering tips to Palauan women on how to get their way? Someone must be playing games here. After all, it was Palauan boys who complained when Xavier went coed years ago that the last refuge for males from female domination had been lost.
In earlier times, the bastion of males was the men’s clubhouse, where young men in the village could relax, free from the shackles of propriety that would have bound them in their homes. They could enjoy themselves sharing stories, honing their skills, and having fun with the few girls hired from other villages for this purpose. The village clubhouse was a fascinating institution, not especially well liked by traditional village authorities and condemned by missionaries, of course. I’ve always suggested that anyone curious about the urritaos houses in the Marianas take the trouble to look into the old clubhouses in Palau and Yap if they’d like to have more than a one-dimensional view of this institution.
That’s my introduction to Palau, then. The people are nothing if not competitive – not just in sports and education, as we have noted, but in other ways as well. The necklaces that women often wear are a display of rank and pedigree in a land where titles count for something. But the social ties there bind as tightly as anywhere else in the region. Overall, it’s an island group that has contributed much over the years to Guam and to its other island neighbors. Some of this has been recognized, but some has not. So it may be time to learn a little more about the mysterious island group to the far west.