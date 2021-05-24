In the spring of 1975, I was a senior in high school. An overachiever, I had a long list of extracurricular activities, including yearbook editor.
But I was a mess.
Every afternoon, I went home holding my breath. Would Mom be there?
Mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 1973, and had been in and out of the hospital since. By the spring of 1975, she was in more than out. I never knew when an outpatient procedure would result in an admission.
One day in May, her bed was empty.
Dad had left a note: Mom is in Room 331.
I exploded in anger and tears. Patients were put in Rooms 330 and 331 to die!
“SHE WASN’T SUPPOSED TO BE IN 331!! I TOLD DAD THAT — ‘DON’T EVER LET HER BE PUT IN 330 OR 331!’ — WHY DID HE LET THEM?!” I screamed at God, ran to my room and pummeled my bed, sobbing until I could not breathe.
As I tried to catch my breath, I started thinking. Mom had said, “Don’t tell God what to do.” And she had said, “I don’t want you to cry.” Mom was still the boss. I dried my tears.
She was in 331 over a week. I was so desperate to see her, I cut class.
One day after school, I found another note: Mom is feeling better. She wants ice cream.
I grabbed some spoons and a dish, then went to the drugstore for a half-pint of strawberry. When I walked into 331, she was sitting up, alert and sassy.
“I can’t eat all that!” she said.
“I know,” I said. “I’m going to help you.”
We had a party that night — we ate ice cream and celebrated that I was valedictorian. I left early to write my speech. I promised I’d see her later in the week.
I never made it. For the next three days, I put in long hours finishing a big yearbook deadline. We worked until 4 a.m. Saturday to get it in the mail by noon. I fell into bed at 4:30.
At 7 a.m., the doctor called.
Mom was gone.
Dead at 46.
And I didn’t cry — until after the yearbook pages were mailed.
Seems like it was just yesterday.
But it was 46 years ago today.
To think that Mom has now lived in heaven as long as she lived on earth! Wow. Her vapor of a life has been absorbed into a glorious eternity! Hallelujah!
To think I’ve lived on this earth so long without her.
I’ve managed because memories of her keep me strong.
How could I possibly forget?
She’s only been gone 46 years.
Since yesterday.