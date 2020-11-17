“Mentally strong people are comfortable in their own skin.” – John C. Maxwell
Here’s a question you don’t hear very often in the workplace: Are you mentally strong? Can you imagine anyone answering that with anything but “yes”?
John Maxwell’s quote above is also something nobody will ever put in the form of a question to us, but perhaps it’s a question we all should be asking ourselves. This week and next in this column, we’ll examine the issue.
Mental strength comes from healthy habits
Mentally strong people manage their emotions, thoughts, and behaviors in ways that set them up for success in life; so says Amy Morin, a psychotherapist and author of the book 13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do.
Let’s see how many you and I can check off on our scorecards. When it comes to mentally strong people:
1. They don’t feel sorry for themselves
No moaning and groaning about their circumstances or how people have treated them. They know things happen, life isn’t always fair, and they accept it’s their responsibility to move forward.
I once saw a manager take half of a sales rep’s accounts away. The man didn’t complain. Instead, he went out and worked hard, bringing in the same sales volume he had before.
For his reward, the manager took half of his accounts away again. Still, no complaints, and no whining. The rep worked his list and once again brought in the same sales volume. He protected his income through focus and effort, not worrying about, “Why me?”
2. They don’t give away their power
They don’t allow others to control them. They are in control of their emotions and choose how they respond to people. If you’ve heard the term “emotional intelligence,” this is what it’s about. We don’t let our emotions drive us to words and actions that we’ll regret.
Morin says that when people are unkind to us, that’s on them. If we choose to feel like a victim, that’s on us.
3. They don’t shy away from change
Mentally strong people don’t avoid change, they welcome it. Change gives them an opportunity to show how well they can adapt.
Let your bosses know you feel good about change. It helps present you in a positive light.
4. They don’t waste energy on things they can’t control
People with bad attitudes, long lines, car trouble. What they can’t control they don’t grieve for. What they can control is their attitude. It’s the one thing we are in charge of, 100% of the time.
Yet, too many of us, too often, focus on the things that are beyond our control or influence. In my experience it’s usually provided a poor return on my investment of time and mental effort.
5. They don’t worry about pleasing everybody
Mentally strong people strive to be kind and fair, straight in their dealings, honest in their word, and that will get them by.
They understand that once in a while somebody will be unhappy for some reason, and they can handle that.
Don’t get me wrong on this point. I’m sure you’re like me, and you work extremely hard to deliver value for customers, partners, and associates. You want them to enjoy great outcomes.
It’s just that some will choose not to, no matter what we do. We need to accept that or it will lead to frustration.
6. They don’t fear taking calculated risks
They don’t take foolish risks, but carefully weigh the positives and negatives and then decide.
Avoiding all risk strips away the possibility of success.
7. They don’t dwell on the past
Ouch. A lot of people are bitten by this one. We wish things could somehow be different and we play bad movies in our heads, over and over and over.
I’ve done it and I’m sure you have, too. It’s such a sad and wasteful exercise. No matter how many times we play the movie, the ending is the same.
The strong acknowledge their past, say what they’ve learned from it, and apply the lessons to make the present and future better.
The final six things mentally strong people don’t do comes next Tuesday. Have a good one.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.