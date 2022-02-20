Feb. 21, 2022 marks the official launch of Guam’s Mes CHamoru celebration. This year’s theme: “I Fino' CHamoru: Agon Iná'atotche, Hináhatsa yan Hinéhemlo' Lina'la’ - The CHamoru Language: Reconnecting, Rebuilding and Recovering,” was developed by the University of Guam Inacha’igen Fino’ CHamoru Coordinating Committee. The theme was adopted by the Guam Department of Education CHamoru Studies and Special Projects Division in collaboration with the University of Guam and other language-centered institutions in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
CHamoru history, language and culture should be learned and celebrated year round. The designation, Såkkan CHamoru, is the yearlong calendar which culminates in March when the official holiday entitled, Guam History and Chamoru Heritage Day is celebrated on March 6. During the month of March, the village of Humåtak also reenacts the first encounter with Magellan and his fleet. CHamoru teachers begin Mes CHamoru activities with a Mass. Competitions abound, including the annual Inacha’igen Fino’ CHamoru which showcases the fluency of children from public and private schools in Guam and from the Northern Marianas. Cooking and art contests and creative performances are also part of the activities. Guam’s media participate in the celebration through special programming.
The Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance established by Maga’håga as Lou through executive order coordinated a networking session with CHamoru-serving and CHamoru-centered organizations on island and throughout the diaspora. Alliance members – the Department of CHamoru Affairs and the Guam Museum, the Commission on Decolonization, the Historic Preservation Program and the Kumisión I Fino’ CHamoru – featured their missions, visions and upcoming projects with network participants on Friday, Feb. 18.
As part of the Mes CHamoru virtual kickoff event, the governor issued a proclamation designating Feb. 21 as International Mother Language Day and the beginning of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. The speaker presented a legislative resolution recognizing the work of the Alliance members and other entities in promoting CHamoru history, language and culture.
What is the purpose of all this fanfare, some might ask? Willie Littlechild from Canada, spokesperson for the International Chief of Treaties said it well, “Our languages took a direct assault since they were prohibited … causing intergenerational trauma. To have a global family like the United Nations agree to focus on our language for 10 years is one which fills our hearts with gratitude. Revitalizing and protecting our indigenous languages are welcome practices.”
The United Nations General Assembly through Resolution A/RES/74/135 proclaimed the period 2022-2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. This will draw global attention to the critical situation of many indigenous languages. It will mobilize stakeholders and resources for their preservation, revitalization and promotion. Current data indicates that at least 40% of the 7,000 languages used worldwide are at some level of endangerment. The declaration recognizes “the importance of indigenous languages to social cohesion and inclusion, cultural rights, health and justice. The UN highlights their relevance to sustainable development and the preservation of biodiversity as they maintain ancient and traditional knowledge that binds humanity with nature.”
Here in Guåhan, it is imperative that we all acknowledge and respect the fact that CHamoru, also known as i Fino’ Håya, is our indigenous language. It is one of the two official languages of our island. While CHamoru is endangered because it is not spoken by the younger generations, that picture is changing. The Neni Academy operated by Hurao plays a pivotal role in ensuring that we develop fluency in young speakers so that our indigenous language continues into the future. The success of GDOE’s Sinipok or immersion program, K-12 CHamoru classes and efforts being made by UOG, GCC and others are also key to keeping our language alive and well. We must all do our share to defend, speak and teach CHamoru as an integral part of our everyday lives.
Our ancestors made sure that the language they spoke for thousands of years continues to this day. CHamoru has evolved into a modern language capable of growing by incorporating new words and converting them. Now, we must decide whether to intentionally nourish and protect their gift to us or leave it to chance. The good news is that the commitment for language and cultural maintenance, preservation and revitalization is strengthening. Biba to our island leaders for joining their voices with advocates – young and old – to honor our legacy as the Taotao Tåno’.