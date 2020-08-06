The deadline to register to vote on Guam is Aug. 19. While the primary election is pretty boring this year, please register to vote anyway. When I was a senior in high school, my principal came by my homeroom and brought me to his office to register to vote. I remember asking him why and he said something like, “If you don’t vote, you don’t count.” Voting is important and it is possible to register to vote online.
The partisan primary this year is nonsense.
The general election will be pretty basic in most races. There are three open seats in the legislature and 12 incumbents.
All else equal, 10 of the 12 current senators should return.
This means that two are in the sink-or-swim mode. I did a study last week and there are six viable candidates who are not currently in the Legislature. This means that the 15-seat race is primarily among 18 candidates. In addition to the 12 current senators, two former senators are running.
The rest of the candidates running for the legislature can be grouped into two basic camps. Viable candidates who actually work on their campaigns are the first group. The second group includes vanity candidates who simply want to see their names on the ballot.
Just because a person quacks on talk radio does not make them viable in the minds of the public. Actual work is needed.
In the last month or so, University of Guam professor Ansito Walter and I did some research on the Guam-grown Federated States of Micronesia heritage group. Since 1980, about 2,000 voting-age U.S. citizens of FSM heritage were born and have grown up on Guam. Very few of these citizens are registered to vote in Guam elections.
There is a second FSM heritage group of naturalized U.S. citizens.
While we don’t have data yet on this, why haven’t many FSM-U.S. citizens exercised their basic civil rights and registered to vote? If they don’t register to vote, they also don’t serve on Guam juries. Several points appear to apply.
I have studied why citizens on Guam register to vote over the years. It boils down primarily to family and peer influence. If a young person grows up with a parent or relative voting, they want to vote. When my daughter was small, she would help me to mark my ballot. It is likely that the FSM U.S. voters have not had these socialization opportunities. A second factor might be a direct or indirect chilling effect on FSM U.S. citizens and voting. They may not know they are eligible to vote or perhaps the notion of a “CHamoru only vote” translated into perceptions about a general eligibility to vote. Finally, there have been recent media cases regarding noncitizens and voting.
In general, every young person who is a U.S. citizen should register to vote. Voting is a very important part of citizenship. The only greater power an average citizen has other than voting is jury service. Let’s all vote!