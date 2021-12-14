I call it mirror talk. It’s what you say to yourself when you look in the bathroom mirror in the morning. Or the restroom mirror at work, during a tough day. Maybe in the rear-view mirror, dodging Guam traffic.
Mirror talk is straight talk.
Nobody else hears it. It’s just you and the image of you staring back. These are real thoughts, coming from the gut unless you’ve somehow figured out how to lie to yourself.
Today, I want to offer some options for the next time you meet up with yourself in that mirror — nine thoughts worth spending some time with.
1. Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.
I know that sounds silly in its simplicity, but think about it in real terms. Nothing ever got done, without somebody making the decision to take the first step. Nothing.
What does that mean for you? It places you in exactly the same position as anyone in history who ever achieved anything great, just before they took the initial step toward greatness. Let that thought sink in.
Think of the names you’ve become familiar with. Inventors, business leaders, scientists, athletes, elected officials, people who fought for civil rights, and feel free to add any other categories you wish.
Each of them stood where you’ve stood, before that first stride toward history.
2. Investing in your personal growth is investing in that which will enrich your life.
It will also likely change your life. Every dollar you invest in yourself comes back to you many times over. Don’t wait for your employer to do all the investing.
If they do, that’s great. If they don’t, what then?
3. You can’t control how people treat you, but you can always choose how you respond.
The brilliant Stephen Covey once told me, “This choice gives us incredible power.” We can strike back at those who offend us, return the offense with kindness and/or forgiveness, or just ignore it.
The last two options go against what society expects, and thus are unique. Great restraint requires great strength. Whatever the choice is, we need to understand that the power is in our hands to make that choice.
4. If you’re not deliberate on how you choose to spend your life, other people will be most happy to spend it for you.
My mom told me that when I was in elementary school. It scared me then, and it scares me now. Be deliberate. Be intentional. It’s easy to write those words, but incredibly hard to live them. Intentionality is the ballgame. You’ll win it or lose it right there.
5. Every moment you spend comparing your life to someone else’s, is a moment you spend wasting yours.
I mentioned elementary school. This statement should be on the wall of every classroom starting with the elementary years, and continuing through high school graduation. Forget what other people have or do. Work on yourself.
6. You’re ready to pursue your dream.
Stop waiting for a perfect day to do what you know you need to do. Today is the day.
7. You get to write your own story.
You get to choose how you want things to work out. If you really want the achievements you say you do, put everything in writing.
The act of putting your desires and goals on paper is a big step toward seeing them happen. The most successful people I’ve ever met had their goals, objectives, dreams, and musings written down.
Don’t forget, it’s the things that have deadlines attached to them that become reality.
8. Push yourself.
You have more strength, more resilience, and more courage than you give yourself credit for. You are enough. Don’t forget that.
9. The little things in life are more important than the so-called big things.
Don’t take little things for granted. When you have success, don’t forget the path you took and the bumps you endured, that made you who you are.
One more thing, don’t forget who helped you get there, who sacrificed so you could get further and do better.
Take these nine thoughts through the week with you, and work on them. What can they mean to you for the coming year?
Get after it.
