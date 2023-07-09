Yesterday, the pandemic interrupted face-to-face classroom learning. Today, it is the fallout from supertyphoon Mawar that has interrupted summer school and threatens to extend online learning into the next school year due to the need to repair schools. Every year, the long summer break and extended holiday seasons are the culprits. There is another less obvious but more threatening cause of disruptions in learning. The most consistent interrupter is the ineffective student habit of spending 6 to 11 hours daily on-screen time. What is the solution? Parent engagement as mitigators of learning loss in the lives of their children works!
Many of the parents, caretakers and guardians of children enrolled in Guam’s public schools are English language learners themselves. They may believe that their job is to get their children to school where teachers are exclusively responsible for student learning. This is not the case. Mitigating student learning loss must start at home and can be addressed in any language the parent speaks. The good news is that Guam has many multilingual paraprofessionals eager to work with parents, students, and teachers to facilitate the process of mitigating learning loss. Mobilizing these community forces requires organization and certification.
Successful efforts to engage family members in reducing and/or stopping interrupted learning requires a cultural shift in thinking. Parents are the first teachers of their children. That role must never be minimized or relinquished. Believing that when children begin formal education in schools, the role of parents shrink is a faulty assumption. In truth, that role becomes more important and simply requires more skill sets.
Creating and fostering a reading culture in the home is the best way for students to learn, especially while schools are not in session. The family which reads together, discusses what each has learned from the reading, shares new words and how they are pronounced and utilized in communication, is a tried and true method for successfully pushing back on the devastating consequences of learning loss and interrupted learning. Feeding our children’s brains with Tier 2 English words used in instructional materials, textbooks and tests is the best way to continue to make them smarter.
Parental discussion and reading groups on how to motivate our children to develop a passion for reading age-appropriate, entertaining, informative books should be organized in every school, in public libraries, neighborhoods and in church communities. If something is worth knowing, it must be shared widely. Listening to other parents as to what works best for them or having a guest speaker introduce best practices on how to promote student learning are strategies that been successful with parents who do not have the social capital that comes with a college education.
Depending exclusively on teachers to do the heavy lifting of educating your children will not yield the results that you can produce as partners in learning. Seek coaching and mentoring interventions that will resonate with your children for expanding their knowledge in exciting, fun collaborations with like-minded peers. There are books, videos and articles which focus on what a student in a particular grade needs to know. Become familiar with these resources. Have someone in the family who has successfully graduated from high school or college to help with reading and discussions at home. Select from the list of books students are expected to read and guide them to read ahead. Don’t wait for the new school year to begin.
If your child is headed to the sixth grade, where middle school begins, here are some tips. Read the article: “What your child should learn in the 6th Grade,” by Mathew Lynch, in The Advocate, which is available online. It is a priceless, short encapsulation of the joy of becoming a sixth grader.
There is a fascinating 6-minute TEDTalk, “Grit: The power of passion and perseverance,” by psychologist, Angela Lee Ducksworth. View it, discuss it, and emulate the lessons harvested from it. You should watch it with your teens.
Read the creative piece by Amanda Morin, “A Guide to What Your Child Will Learn by Grade,” on the Website: Very Well Family. It will add value to your search. The site also provides other valuable tools. For example, you can find a listing of “The Best Graphic Novels for Kids of 2023.”
There is so much to learn and do with our children. Such learning activities with your children provide golden opportunities for you as parents to shine as full educational partners.