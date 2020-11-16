If you were to ask me what my greatest sadness is concerning my adult child with disabilities, my answer would be “guardianship.”
When Deborah arrived with Down syndrome 20 years ago, I was sure she was going to break the barriers. She would lead a near-normal life. She would be a trailblazer.
And she was on her way — reading and talking at 3, finally walking at 4.
But then an infection at age 12 went undetected. It attacked her brain, and she began to regress. At age 16, this turned into another medical syndrome and the girl I knew at 12 disappeared.
So at age 18, the year I had expected we’d be looking at special college programs for my oh-so-independent child with Down syndrome, I was instead sitting in a courtroom being appointed her guardian.
While guardianship protects Deborah from those who would harm or exploit her, it comes with greater burden for her parents. We have been making well-considered and, often, sacrificial decisions for Deborah her entire life. But suddenly — even though I managed to get her to 18 in fairly good health and somewhat better educated (all things considered)—I must now be accountable to the court for my decisions.
Most days, this burden is not felt. I have to annotate her income and expenses so at the end of the year I can file a report, which takes little time. But now and then, I have to do more.
Last week was one of those times.
I had to file a guardianship plan for Deborah.
I had been sent the plan by email, and I was told to submit it by email. It was sent without specific instructions.
It took four tries and three rescans before the document landed at the right email box with all the required notations to make it compliant with “GR 5.1 format and filing,” a rule no one bothered to send me.
With each attempt, I became sadder and more frustrated.
Just because my daughter is “different” in the world’s eyes, she is reduced to being an object — a person without a right to herself, whose life is ultimately controlled by a judge.
And that is not right.
Someday, I pray, Deborah will come back.
Someday, she’ll again be able to talk and to think independently.
Then I’ll be able to shred the papers that have taken Deborah from herself.
And what a glorious day that will be.