I was born perfectly spaced between two brothers.
Perfect we weren’t, but we got along. I’ve always admired my big brother, a general surgeon, for his intellect and rapier wit. And I’ve always been proud of my wild little brother, a paramedic, who was always finding interesting (and scary) things to do.
As we grew, we had different friends and interests, but we were siblings first at Christmas. On Christmas, we were always together.
We’d pick out the tree together. Usually we’d get it from our Pop-pop’s property. One year we found a tree as big as Mom’s Volkswagen and brought it home tied to the top of the VW, with the windows down.
Once home, securing the tree was the men’s job, while decorating was mainly the women’s. We decorated as we watched the holiday specials.
My mother’s trees were eclectic. Her ornaments came from her family’s tree and were augmented by annual whimsical purchases. She usually bought us each a new ornament yearly so we would have a collection when we left home.
When I was six, I decided to claim some family ornaments. Each year, I’d stash another favorite ornament in my box.
My very favorite ornament was a two-inch angel made of molded plastic. My angel was dressed in a pink coat with a pink muff and cap. She came from a set of six pastel angels, who had different outfits and poses; only tiny gold wings made them “angels.”
I claimed “Pinky” early. The others I’d carefully stow each year. When I left home only Pinky came with me. I’ve wondered what happened to the rest.
Pinky is always the first on the tree.
But this Christmas, she was missing!
After some agonized thinking, I remembered she had missed the box last year, so I had put her somewhere for safekeeping. But where?
I had a hunch, but it was too late to check, so instead I posted the dilemma on Facebook. When I found her, I posted a picture.
To my surprise, my older brother’s wife posted a picture of the white angel on their tree.
A few days later, my younger brother posted a picture of the remaining four hanging together on his.
All of Mom’s angels were still gracing her kids’ trees!
Suddenly, I felt at home, even though I’ve been away 40 years.
We were once again together at Christmas.
Held close by a shared collection.
Bound still by a shared memory.