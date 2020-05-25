Yesterday marked the 45th anniversary of my mother’s death.
Forty-five years.
That’s a long time to be motherless, a long time to live on the strength of memories alone.
But they are wonderful memories.
They are of a loud, articulate, energetic, intelligent, gifted woman whom I had the privilege to call “Mom.” She was the kind of mom who played softball, went sledding and instigated fun. She was the kind of mom other kids wished they had — but she was mine.
Jane Kenvin Widger was the sixth child and only daughter of John and Helen Kenvin of Jeddo, Pennsylvania. The Kenvins were hardworking coal crackers who met life with brutal honesty. Jane was the most brutal of all.
Mom demanded honesty in people and in situations. When she found either lacking, she was not silent. A friend once likened her to Saint George, the dragon slayer. I think she had a touch of Don Quixote in her as well.
Mom was ever the righter of wrongs, the champion of the poor and oppressed. In our little town, she was known (but not always loved) as a person who always had something to say, but always backed those words with actions.
Growing up, I never sensed that Mom put herself on the front lines for glory — but rather in service to others. She fought for everyone else — often it was for the children — those in town and in her own house.
She was the ultimate Mama Bear, who would defend us, but only when we deserved to be. If we were wrong — and often we were — we had to make things right.
Right or wrong. God or Satan. Good or evil. Black or white. No gray.
Of course, Mom had plenty of flaws — she was human. Her energy could turn to anger or despair, both of which scared me as a child. But most often, she was optimistic and joyful. Her overarching love for God, her family and her fellow men has lingered to this day. Back home, those who are old enough to remember her, do so fondly.
My greatest regret is that her grandchildren never met her in person.
But they have met her in the stories I tell. And they’ve seen her in my life, which, though half a world away and a generation later, looks much like hers. They know her through me.
Because, after all these years, I have become my mother.
There’s no one else I’d rather be.