You might think that a closet introvert would enjoy this unusual opportunity to stay home.
Think again.
While I’d be happy to be home alone to work on many pending projects, that’s not my situation. I am home with four students, three of whom need my direct intervention for most assignments.
Ordinarily, I would enjoy home-schooling these three. I’m a career home-schooler, but my three special learners have been in two different schools for a few years. So now, home school comes with strings – and video monitors – attached.
Every school day, we need to interact with our schools online. Everyone involved is still working out the kinks, and it seems this mom has had the most kinks of all.
One school is using Zoom.
The other school uses everything Google. Google Docs. Google Classroom. Gmail. Google This and Google That.
I have not had to use the Google Everything platform. And while I can see the practicality for the school, it’s not particularly practical for an older mother with an already overloaded brain.
Last week, I had had it.
“I don’t get all this Google stuff! I don’t have time to learn it. I don’t want to learn it.”
“You don’t want to LEARN something?” Helpful Man in the House responded.
“Not really. I’m 62. At my age, I should be able to decide what I want to learn and when. I don’t want to learn it because I am FORCED to learn it NOW!”
Helpful Man in the House said something more, but I was already out the door. I fumed a bit, then sat on a retaining wall crying.
This, I fear, is where many mothers (especially mothers who have special learners) are going to end up before this crisis is over – on a rock pile, in tears.
It’s not a matter of faithlessness – I know God will see me through. His strength is perfected in weakness, so I do not need to be strong.
Rather, it's a matter of the need to always be “on” when you have a child who needs to be mentally engaged or physically maintained every waking moment. For many mothers who suddenly find themselves home with their kids with disabilities, it can be exhausting.
Sometimes, some new thing helps. Good luck with that. Clothes, toys and sporting goods are “unessential.” Says who?
It’s these multiple little impositions that will drive us mothers to drink.
Thank goodness the bars are closed.