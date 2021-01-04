With every new year comes resolution after resolution from island politicians about how they plan to do everything from spending more time with their families to fixing Guam’s perennial problems. These are essentially the same or very similar goals we have heard for far too many years.
The real challenges are getting them to actually lay out their plans in detail so their employers, the people of Guam, can actually measure what they claim to be doing in the coming year against what they really accomplish.
Historically, the vast majority of politicians have promised you what they believe you want to hear in an effort to keep you off their backs when it comes to actually fixing those thorny issues facing our island.
These problems and challenges have been around for more than the 50-plus years that I have lived here and continue in one form or another today.
Please don’t misunderstand me, during those years there has been forward movement and growth in many areas. The problem is that it has not kept up in the three critical areas that government is really tasked to deal with on a day-to-day basis.
Our government and the politicians who are elected to ensure it operates efficiently and effectively really need to concentrate more time and effort in these three primary areas.
They are, health (Department of Public Health and Social Services and our public hospital), public safety (our police and fire operations) and, finally, our public education system.
These are really the primary responsibilities of government but somehow government (the elected politicians) have adopted far too many pet projects in their efforts to get elected. Projects that drain both time and money from the public coffers.
The coming year will be especially challenging given the pandemic issues and the reality that there will be far fewer tax dollars (personal and business) available to politicians - dollars that have been historically used to cover their tracks when their pet projects ended up going sideways or are costing far more than hastily projected.
The general public needs to put much more pressure on elected politicians to ensure they have a written plan covering the three real responsibilities of government mentioned above. They must also ensure that those written plans are followed and/or adjusted as the need arises.
Here is where the print, broadcast and internet media (the Fourth Estate) come in.
Every news organization on Guam really needs to step up their game (some much more than others) when it comes to producing strong, hard-hitting news and opinion pieces on a daily basis. Local media need to press much harder on ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in government as well as from elected officials.
If the Fourth Estate (print, internet and broadcast) did a much more aggressive job of watching over and rooting out the daily happenings within our government and exposing waste and wrongdoing we would have a far more efficiently run government.
Closer and more aggressive scrutiny is needed of elected and appointed officials who have chosen to nuzzle up to that big sow called GovGuam to ensure their biweekly checks.
Without constant vigilance on the part of the Fourth Estate and the general public, elected officials tend to do things they personally want done before the real priorities for the people of Guam are fully covered.
So, stay vigilant folks.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.