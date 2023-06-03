The soft cries of pain and silent agony that Mother Nature has had to endure from us human beings as we despoil her beauty and continue to pollute her abundant life-giving resources inevitably takes its toll. She has the patience of Job, but! So, she has again unleashed her fury to remind us that we have crossed the line once too often. First it was the COVID pandemic and now it’s Supertyphoon Mawar. What is she trying to teach us?
Indigenous people know about Mother Nature or Mother Earth. They have a profound relationship with her and learn about balance and responsible stewardship of land, air and water. We are Indigenous peoples of the Pacific. Our ancestors have attempted to teach us well about not messing with Mother Nature, but we don’t always listen. So, like most mothers would do when their children are not listening, she screams and works herself into a frenzy to catch our attention. I think she is trying to teach us that our material lives are iffy and that what really counts is faith, family and friends.
We are fixated with the screens of our social media and tech toys, so she turns off the power. No electricity, no internet. What stays on through the storm is our capacity to connect with each other. I find that fascinating and incredulous that even when Guam was being whipped about by Category 5 winds, we were still able to WhatsApp family members to check on how they were. Isn’t that connected to Wi-Fi? She is prodding us to see things clearly amidst terrifying winds and blinding rain. Our faith in God matters. Our family and neighbors matter. Our reliance on one another matters. If we have that, we can withstand any storm.
When catastrophes hit, we may sometimes be tempted to blame God, blame the government, blame somebody. Such feelings can lead us to fear life itself and anger or despair emerge victorious. On the brink of WWII, President Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Rick Warren, author of “The Purpose Driven Life,” wrote, “The fact is there are lots of reasons to be afraid in today’s world. But God’s promise is that, even in your darkest valleys, he is walking beside you. It’s interesting to note that there are 365 verses in the Bible that say, ‘Fear not.’”
God provided us with one “Fear not” message for every day of the year! Don’t you think God is saying: Get the message. Don’t be afraid.
Tough times don’t shape character, they reveal it. In the most frightening, scary, desperate moments, we are reminded that the caring voice or touch of loved ones, the helping hand of a neighbor or friend is far more important than whether we have air conditioning, internet services or other modern conveniences. Recovery is hard to be sure. For those without resources, it is much more of a struggle. But we have shown time and again as a community that we have the spirit to bounce back from adversity and become stronger and more agile in the process. Ultimately, we demonstrate our resilience and help each other to cope with whatever the challenge. This is the beauty and majesty of a close-knit community. Mother Nature knows she can’t crush that spirit. She reminds us that we have it in us to care for each other and to realize that, in the words of Hussein Dekmak, “Your house could be destroyed by an earthquake, a hurricane, a flood, or fire. Yet your home built with good thoughts, kind words, helping hands, and charitable deeds is eternal.”
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “For each thorn, there’s a rosebud… / for each twilight – a dawn… / for each trial – the strength to carry on, / For each storm cloud – a rainbow… / for each shadow – the sun… / for each parting – sweet memories / when sorrow is done.”
So, family, friends and neighbors take heart. The trees will begin to sprout fresh leaves. Flowers will begin to bloom again. We will clean up the mess and rebuild better and stronger. Hopefully, we will listen to the wisdom of Mother Nature as she rebounds and reminds us that we can too!
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumision i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.