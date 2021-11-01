I remember earlier days of motherhood — when I had seven kids under 12 — and I could manage them all.
We could make it to church — dressed, pressed and not distressed — on time. I could take them all shopping to Walmart — not lose any of them and all get out the door at the same time — without as much as a text message to coordinate the effort.
Those days were busy — and sometimes, they were frantic. On more than one occasion, I thought, “Motherhood will be so much easier when they are older.”
Was I ever wrong!
Motherhood does not get easier as the children age. Although I am not responsible for the decisions of my adult children, I am still involved in their lives, and that can get rather complicated, since eight of the nine are now scattered across the States.
When I last checked, there were two in South Dakota, one in Colorado, two in Wisconsin, one in Arkansas, one in Florida and one in Texas. Tomorrow it could be two in Arkansas and none in Texas. I never can be sure. In the last 12 months, three have sold houses — two moved to new states and one moved into an RV.
Beyond their physical situations, I have to manage birthdays, anniversaries, and now, student fundraisers.
And, of course, there are the general motherly and grandmotherly interventions that can happen any time. I get tapped to diagnose rashes and other maladies, and I am always on call for heartaches and other emergencies, including long-distance labor assistance.
It’s the distance that complicates things — I can no longer gather my chicks under my wings the way I could when they were little. Once, during a tornado warning, I had the then-seven of them crammed into a basement bathroom with me. They weren’t particularly comforted, but I was, because I had them all together.
It’s been six years since we’ve been all together, and I have no idea if we will ever be again.
Even if we move back to the States in the next year, we can’t live near all of them simultaneously, but at least I can drive to them if needed.
Sigh.
Not long ago, while video chatting with my oldest daughter, I watched as she balanced her three-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son on her lap. She looked hassled and exhausted.
Lucky girl.
She doesn’t know how easy her life is.