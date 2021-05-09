Today is Mother’s Day. Blessings to all who have toiled in this role either as birth mothers and grandmothers, stepmoms, adopted moms, godmothers, aunts, caregivers and teachers. There is an indomitable will in motherhood to do good for children who are in our care. What do I mean? It’s the desire which cannot be subdued, quelled or defeated. On this sacred day when the world honors and appreciates the often unrecognized contributions of mothers, I am sounding the kulu to call on all Guam mothers to take heed and act.
We are in an emergency situation regarding learning losses that Guam’s students have experienced as a result of COVID-19. This yearlong academic setback that has had its devastating effects on all of our children is compounded by the losses that many students have experienced year after year as a result of summer learning loss. On top of that, many of our children are experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety, depression, social confusion, or other emotional and physical challenges. Some are being brutalized this very minute. Suicide, sex abuse, domestic violence, youth crime and teenage pregnancy are on the rise.
I am inspired by our CHamoru legend, “The Maidens Who Saved Guam.” The monster fish that threatens our stability and well-being as an island community has returned in the form of a vicious academic achievement gap. All our children are being promoted to the next grade level this coming school year without having the skills and proficiencies to do the work in the grade they have been promoted to. That disconnect has to be bridged urgently. And, yes, we can and must do something about it.
Our children need an intensive-care solution and we run the risk of proceeding this summer as if the “problem” requires outpatient treatment. We need to think ventilators not Band-Aids. We are not talking about an owie, the learning loss our school children are suffering from is a festering, toxic wound that must be treated.
The summer must not be considered a break. A break from what? It’s an opportunity to close the learning gap. The idea that many people still see summer school as optional is deeply concerning. Our students deserve this fighting chance to re-acclimate to the discipline and schedule of going back to school. Summer school is the perfect transition. For most of our students, it can be the jump-start they need to recharge their learning batteries and become engaged socially with their peers while learning key skills that will at least give them a decent chance to start the new school year on more secure footing.
Twenty-three Community Learning Centers have been set up by the Guam Department of Education to serve all school children on Guam from K-12. This includes students from private, charter and DODEA schools. They are opened during after-school hours till 7 p.m. several days of the week. They remain largely underutilized. Families should take full advantage of these services. Access and use the services that available!
We really need to rebrand summer school as the opportunity of a lifetime to begin bridging the learning loss academic gap.
Enroll your children in summer school! It’s free, safe and vital to get the "back-to-school, full-time and in-person" juices going in full swing.
Of course, "traditional credit-recovery summer school" has to work on building a new reputation so that children will not want to miss it. How about transforming old-style summer school into Fun to Learn Summer Camps. Music, arts, sports and cultural activities are great ways of teaching literacy and math skills. These are also healing opportunities for our children, who have been battered and bruised by the pandemic blues.
Plain and simply put, our kids are in a learning funk. We have to help them get out of that dangerous state of mind quickly. Mothers, we must tie our proverbial hair together and weave a safety net to protect our children from the monster of learning loss. Connect them with the life support they need this summer so that they can learn without fear of being swallowed up. We know how to do this. This is our calling as mothers. Let’s act together, now!