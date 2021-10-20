This time last year, I received a call from The University of Michigan Hospital that a match had been found, a kidney was available to me. This wasn’t the first time I received such a call; two years before, my phone rang with a similar missive. But I passed. To be honest, I wasn’t emotionally ready for it, as funny as that sounds. But you know what I mean, right? Who in their right mind on an organ transplant list declines an offer? Me, that’s who. I wasn’t in that headspace.
Truth be told, it took several years to get comfortable with undergoing transplant surgery, even if it promised eliminating severe cramping from electrolyte imbalance which struck several times a day across my entire body. I’d often lie on my back moaning in agony if I turned in a way that caused my flank to seize. From my students, I would hide my hands in my pockets, locked and twisted in excruciating shadow puppet positions. Still, I was not, nor am I now, diabetic, so the need for me wasn’t that urgent. And I was loathe to admit the extent of my symptoms, never mind that I was a person with a disability.
But something in me felt differently last year. The change in mindset was due to COVID-19, and the prevailing idea that nothing worse could possibly happen. Why not? I told myself, things couldn’t possibly get any worse. The call from the transplant team came at 9 a.m. while I was teaching. By 10:30 a.m., my wife and I were on our way to Ann Arbor. That evening, it happened.
In the operating room, the lead surgeon reassuringly exclaimed, “This is a fantastic kidney, I’d put it in my own mother!”
“That good, huh?”
“Yes, Mr. Ho! You want to see it?” he replied brightly. I nodded.
He held up a huge, fresh-looking organ. I never imagined a healthy kidney was so large, having been so used to having one kidney the size of an egg.
“It looks like a cornish hen,” I remarked, sluggishly. These are the last words I recall saying before the anesthesia overcomes me. I wake up in recovery five hours later to a strange new world. Here’s where the real work begins.
As I describe the process now, recovery from transplant surgery is controlled chaos. Your body will want to reject anything foreign, therefore you are flooded with antirejection, antifungal and antibiotic medication, and steroids. You’re exhausted because you cannot sleep from the steroids to begin with; but also because nurses and the many teams of doctors are coming into your room every hour to draw blood and make sure you’re fine. Which you are, but not really. You’re groggy, you’re in pain - abdominal surgery is no joke. You realize you have tubes everywhere you wish they weren’t. And that’s just your body.
Your emotions are haywire, too. The steroids, in particular, can make you weep one moment and become short-tempered the next. For me, the first few hours of recovery were a trip. A trip that would last for six weeks.
Surgery aside, something happens to a body when it is bed-bound for a few weeks. Muscles atrophy, lungs lose capacity. On top of dealing with healing from the surgical wounds, I needed to retrain my knees to bend, my body to stand upright, and my chest to breathe regularly. Walking was a real challenge, never mind going down and up stairs, while carrying things that were once no big deal. I felt so small and weak, regretting that I had the surgery, crying to my wife who had to regularly rescue me from the shower because I couldn’t stand up to wash my hair. Who was I? The weekend before surgery I was moving a truckload of garden soil. But now, ... there were many dark days like this.
Yet, somehow, the darkness becomes light. I don’t recall when it happened exactly, but I emerged from this deep fog an improved version of my old self. By April, I was loading and unloading bricks for a big project that was only 75% completed by the end of this summer.
Knowing that my one-year transplant anniversary was coming up, on Oct. 1, I decided to undertake the project’s completion by myself as my helpers are now away at college.
Since then, I have hauled three tons of rocks and concrete, and several large timbers to build landscaping steps. I installed 70 feet of cedar fencing, dug out turf, and leveled material over several feet without someone holding a string from the other end. I’d be so dirty that I needed to undress on the patio so I wouldn’t drag mud and sand into the kitchen and up the stairs to the shower. I never thought it was impossible, though it seemed, at times, to be just that.
Three weeks later, my anniversary project is essentially finished and without a single horrible muscle cramp or hand shut closed tightly by a salt deficiency. It is a proper bookend to a year of trial and triumph. As I type this, I realize that I must make an annual personal pilgrimage to a place where exhaustion and triumph merge.
The ecstasy of overcoming the odds is one of the sweetest things to remember.