In recent months, I’ve taken a deep dive into the United States post-World War II foreign policy.
I know, I know. Loud choruses of “wasn’t there something more boring you could do, Dan?” are echoing in my head as I type.
But seriously, in the long gloom of winter, there is little else to do to keep one’s mind from wandering into the intellectual abyss; thus, via various streaming platforms, I took it upon myself to watch hour after hour of content across Middle Eastern, African, Asian, and European relationships with the United States. I followed up by reading online texts to get second opinions and to verify names and dates.
A necessity, as I am bad with names. It takes me several tries to get to Westmoreland, for example. But more on the Vietnam War later.
Here’s the thing: After my curious descent, I am feeling rather disappointed - embarrassed, really - about being American. The sum of what I have come to understand about how poorly other countries, particularly the innocents, have been destroyed leaves me with a twisted knot in my stomach, a braid of horror, sadness, and empathy. In particular, I have come to embrace, if reluctantly, an irrefutable and shared recognition of countless inhumane plights under the hammer of our so-called fight for freedom.
In Asia, a place so close to home, the brutality is staggeringly apparent. The plights of Korea and Vietnam, divided against their wills along the 18th and 17th parallels, respectively, are heart-breaking. I still remember the “boat people” of Vietnam, as they were called, living behind the fence at Camp Asan just a short distance from my childhood home. As a 7-year old, I would drive by with my parents, trying to freeze-frame a picture in the blur of what the Vietnamese might be like. Were there kids my age? I wondered. In fact, there were, and I would attend high school with one of them years later. I didn’t see any faces behind the fence, only laundry blowing in the sun to dry.
Although most Americans and the world agree that the United States' war in Vietnam was ill-advised and downright criminal, what few of us know is that for much of the conflict, the bodies of dead north and south Vietnamese were tallied against American fatalities as proof that the war should continue. As General Westmoreland led the troops, he refused to give any indication of the realities that the war was unwinnable, convinced that as long as the ratio of fallen U.S. troops to lifeless natives was “good,” it was in the interest of the United States and the democratic-loving world to continue fighting. Ton after ton of napalm were used not only in Vietnam, but in neighboring Cambodia and Laos. Toward the end of the war, the admissions were finally made that the number of innocents who perished was impossible to count.
And then, of course, how can we forget the two atomic bombs dropped in Japan that wiped out hundreds of thousands of civilian men, women and children? It is important to recall this because of what we are now witnessing in Ukraine.
It seems hard to believe that Russia and the United States were once allies in the two great wars, comrades in defeating Hitler. The relationship went awry when Soviet intelligence caught wind that the United States was developing nuclear arms, and started making their own, in part from stolen U.S. information. You and I can argue until our last breaths about which of these countries was on the right or wrong side of the arms race and the resulting Cold War; however, the fact I choose to hold onto is that ours is the ONLY government that chose to deploy them in populated areas. Really, what’s the rest of the world to do when one country decides to act with such atrocity?
I just know that, as a United States citizen and a native person, to boot, I am tormented by shame, sadness, and apathy that threatens to overtake my patriotism. I don’t like feeling like this. I understand why much of the world glances at us sideways even as we step up to defend Ukraine. I hate that countries look at us as aggressors who lack authority on goodwill.
I don’t know where the defenders of freedom label went, but it seems to be utterly lost to me at the moment.
And I guess, so am I.