If you read my columns regularly, you know that I have this thing with science.
To be clear, my beef isn’t with science, per se. It is an important discipline that has brought to the world incredible innovations that shed light on how organisms and our environment operate. Of course, not all of its history has been spectacular. Science has given us Alexander Fleming’s penicillin and Nazi Josef Mengele’s medical atrocities. Like any other field of knowledge, it has been fraught with as many wins as losses.
But let’s be honest here, science in our time has been elevated to a religion, to the source of all knowledge and power. And in a country that was founded on the separation of church and state, this has become problematic. It certainly is for me.
This week, for no good reason, the White House launched a public relations campaign against superstar Nicki Minaj, who tweeted that a cousin’s friend suffered from swollen testicles after he was vaccinated for COVID-19. The mainstream media went wild, as did the Biden administration, who summoned their scientists to debunk what Minaj had posted. Their condemnation went something like, “There is no evidence that COVID vaccines either cause testicles to swell or impotence.”
Here’s my problem with that, and I’ll start with this question: What is a fact? Nicki’s cousin’s friend suffered swollen privates after he received the vaccine - this is his fact. Another fact is that the scientists likely lack evidence in their data sets to so boldly disprove it. There might actually be cases of this condition, but not enough to prove causality that satisfies this state player. Somewhere in the opaqueness of it all is that researchers might have not screened for this particular side effect.
Then there's this: The vetted media often publishes stories that read, “Long-term COVID patients likely to remain unemployed.” If something is “likely," is it a fact? And if it isn’t a fact, why is it a headline?
What on earth is the White House focused on in the free-associating, trash-talking world of social media? I thought we were past Twitter policymaking. Are they serious? If they are, then very little separates them from underdeveloped teenage TikTockers that see detergent pod eating challenges on their phones and become swept up in it.
Back to Ms. Minaj. Scientists must not discount one man’s truth and, as compassionate beings, neither should we. It is irksome that scientists so easily disregard the uncommon experience simply because the scientific model does not recognize it.
Another “fact” that annoys me about scientists is that they are so dismissive of Indigenous knowledge. Years ago, when I worked in communications, one of my projects was a conservation initiative in Micronesia that introduced the idea of marine conservation areas. With the power of the federal and local government behind them, they imposed their model of conservation upon native fishermen without much regard to the real fact that these natives practiced ancient forms of conservation that had been highly effective for centuries. The scientists argued that overfishing was a threat to fish populations and that open access to reefs was killing them. In reality, the major threats were the tourism industry that poured fresh water into the seas; visiting scuba divers who would carve their names onto ancient corals for a photo op; the military; and hotel chefs who put seasonal fish on their regular menus.
This week, I came upon an article that revealed every time NASA launches a rocket, a half-million gallons of water is used. What? When I consider how many satellites are littering the atmosphere against how much small farmers are pressured by the lack of water, I need to check myself from becoming furious. Another article reported that “researchers have discovered” a species of Australian duck that mimics human speech the way parrots do. Entirely not true! The researchers listened to an old tape recording of the duck made by regular people. These scientists discovered absolutely nothing. Yet the media attributes this astounding disclosure to science. Give me a break.
And then, just this morning, a headline came through my newsfeed that reads, “Neuroscience learns what Buddhism has known for ages: There is no constant self.” Hmmm.
Look, it’s not that I do not appreciate what science contributes to the world and how some of its work has cured disease and improved life. But these miracles were not done without consequence. Science’s ability to increase the food supply is not without irreversible damage to the environment and human health. The unethical medical testing of the Tuskegee syphilis study has left the Black community reeling to this day.
Science has a place in the world and it is not at the top. I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but it’s obvious that science, the government and media are using the other for their own, if not mutual, crusade. It’s getting ridiculous. My state’s health department this week reported that “Only 330 fully vaccinated Michiganders have died from COVID.”
Only?