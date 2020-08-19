I’ve been thinking lately of ways to divest myself from the “united” part of the United States. I cannot continue submit myself to the relentless assault of mind-numbing national news. In short, I need to find a way to filter out all the information about people and places outside of my town and state. It is high time I focused my attention on my immediate surroundings and conduct myself in a safe, sane bubble.
At the ripe age of 54, I have learned that knowledge is most certainly not power. Quite frankly, the more knowledge you pursue, the more trivial it becomes. A head full of information is only good for a game of Trivial Pursuit, and that’s about where it ends. It’s not my game, so I’m very OK with knowing less moving forward.
Personally, I feel a bit remorseful that I was misled about what being informed actually means. I was told by my mentors that it meant reading the news or listening to it in order to keep on top of what was going on in the world; that the constant consumption of news was the only way I could form a sound and educated opinion on my own life, and become a conscientious citizen. They were wrong.
Here’s what I mean: Every year I read the headlines about the California wildfires, or watch the televised dispatches of gym-honed ABC correspondents with voices pitched lower than is normal for regular men from parched hillsides and smoldering ruins. Or I’ll listen to a version of the events on national public radio, relayed by a voice with a cadence that only liars use when speaking naturally.
“It’s out of control,” one says.
“Residents were evacuated,” another declares.
“This fire is the region’s worst natural disaster in 100 years,” blares yet another.
The news is always the same. California is always having wildfires. Every year, I’d absorb the reports and say, “Oh my gosh, this is so terrible. Those poor people. Thank God for those brave firefighters.”
But this year – this time – I reacted with, “Why the hell don’t these Californians get the clue, already?”
I mean, really, why do Californians continue to build and rebuild in wildfire zones? Where do they even get the water to control the burn? If you’ve consumed any news about water in California, you’d know that they’re practically out of it from watering almonds.
Also, where do they continue to get the money to pay for all the services that go into fighting the fires and recovering from them? The state can’t pay for education, health insurance, infrastructure, and many other things if you’ve read any headlines – nevermind within the context of the COVID-19 economic downturn. Yet, something’s paying for burn control and its fallout.
They’re broke, but they’re literally throwing money into the fire.
I have realized that this isn’t news anymore. It’s just one of the storylines from the national news desks that simply does not change. Every day Anthony Fauci has a dire warning or the CDC has a new model of what might happen. Every hour some Democrat is going to butt heads with some Republican. Every minute, some celebrity will Tweet something that becomes a headline.
It’s all the same, all the time, every time.
Therefore, I am in the throes of a major unplug. My big first step in this divestment is to remove any expectations I may have from national government. So I will not vote for president any longer, or for any state representative to Washington, D.C. In previous years, my vote carried with it hope and enthusiasm. This time, it’s meh, for me.
Instead, I will focus on really knowing who my local school board members are, and what my township officials are passionate about. I will emphasize the agenda on my monthly county meeting, rather than if Congress is going to cut its Labor Day vacation short to talk about the post office or, if Americans are so lucky, stimulus relief.
I’m going to understand who my local judges are – Ruth Bader Gisberg can do what she does and check into and out of the hospital without my inquisitive eye, I’m over the Supreme Court. It is the people around me, my local leaders and neighbors that keep my streets clean, and my alleys safe. They deserve my attention and energy.
I believe that if all my neighbors directed their attention similarly, then we can best avoid the widespread trend of lawlessness and violence which is only fueled by the headlines.
Indeed, the national newsfeed has resulted in mindful mindlessness.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.