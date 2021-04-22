One of the nice things about being a college professor is that I get to work with young people every year who are full of dreams and desires. But they have to make the effort.
Between 2000 and 2015, I helped eight students earn the Truman Scholarship. In 1997, the university assigned me to be the faculty representative and I had no idea what I was doing. I had an excellent student who I wanted to nominate in 1998, but due to Typhoon Paka we didn’t have power and water, and we were teaching by candlelight. OK snowflakes, go ahead and moan about having to binge watch videos during this COVID-19 year. I remember coming home and my wife was quietly crying because we didn’t have fresh water to wash our baby.
I had an excellent candidate in 1999, Grace Lapid, apply. She was in the very first class I taught at UOG. I showed up early, pretended to be a student and started trash talking the professor. Then I stood up and began teaching the class. All in good fun, of course. In my early years, I was often was confused for a student. Grace was my first Truman in 2000 and even today I am so very proud of her. Mr. Blair, the Truman Foundation director was also a strong fan of Grace. In 2000, Guam had another scholar, the late Monique Portusach-Cepeda who was attending Brown University. We lost Monique very early to cancer, but she was a very bright and capable young woman.
The Trumans I assisted included: Grace Lapid, 2000; Donna Gomez, 2001; Gena Rojas, 2002; William Cruz Jones, 2004; Jakin-Dee Perez Aguon, 2005; Sahara Defensor, 2006; Jose Cruz, 2009; and Rebecca Casimbon 2015. It is a great honor to even make the finals for the Truman. I had about 10 other students make the finals for the Truman.
In 2001, Gena Aguon Rojas asked me if she could compete even though she had just graduated. I checked with the Truman Foundation and they approved the request. While the current requirements are slightly different, Gena competed and earned a Truman Scholarship. She is now a professor at the university with me today.
In 2016, my daughter, Athena, wanted to try the program. I remember thinking to myself, Athena, you are a pageant girl. She proved me wrong and became a 2017 Truman Scholar. She grew up surrounded by Truman candidates, including Gena.
This year, Dr. John Rivera had an amazing record with four students making the finals. No other single school in the United States had four. My teaching assistant, Kehani Pilar Mendiola competed. I offered to assist all finalists and was happy for all of them. The day before Kehani interviewed, she had a high-stress Zoom practice session with me. Her 2-year-old, Kohen, threw chocolate milk all over her. Kehani didn’t miss a beat. She took 20 minutes to recover and came back with strong composure. I told her that nothing could prepare her better than managing a 2-year-old!
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.