I had a conversation with my cousin Lisa the other day. We were catching up on family news. I asked her how her grandchildren were enjoying the CHamoru books she brought them during her last visit. She shared how she taught them CHamoru words and phrases and how she reinforces what they’ve learned when she connects with them through FaceTime. She recounted how her granddaughter explained to a friend who was visiting that she was speaking “Nåna talk” when her friend asked her what she was saying. Lisa and I enjoyed her granddaughter’s instant explanation. Her friend also asked, “Is she your grandmother?” No, she is my nåna.
It is truly remarkable that we, as nånas, whose grandchildren are thousands of miles away, have figured out how to utilize technology to perpetuate our role as culture-bearers. This is serious business. It is no accident that the concept of Mother Tongue is linked with maternal roles in cultures across time and space. The CHamoru grandmothers and great-grandmothers my age take this responsibility as a sacred duty to pass down our heritage, knowledge and Indigenous language to the next generations. How we do it differs. Some are more consistent than others. But, we do it! At times, the experience is really heartwarming and the stuff of fond memories.
I remember an incident when our grandson Jacob was about 4 or 5. Sammy took him and his cousin to Go Bananas, an indoor amusement park in Chicago. Mitri asked Jake where his grandfather had gone. Jake looked at him puzzled and answered, “I don’t have a grandfather.” “Who is he?” Mitri asked, as he pointed to Sammy, who had gone to get snacks for the boys. “Oh, he is my tåta.” “What’s his name?” Jake was irritated at this line of questioning from his cousin. He replied, “Just Tåta!”
Kids do say the darndest things. My conversation with Lisa triggered my memory of another funny incident with my grandson. He was around 7 and was on a “playdate” with a friend from school. They were playing in my backyard on a sunny day. As I walked passed them, I hugged Jake. He was sweaty. I kissed his head and murmured, “I na pinao somnak hao!” He then turned to his friend to explain that, “My nåna does this weird stuff, she sniffs us - specially our neck. That’s the custom where she comes from.” Jake is now in college. He is not generally touchy feely. But, he always lets Nåna mess with his hair and chikon påkpak him on the neck. He knows that is Nåna’s way.
I recall another nåna story as told by my friend Liz who lives in California. She shared that her daughter gave their family pet a CHamoru name. Liz is teaching her grandchildren “Nåna talk.” The family gives commands to the dog in CHamoru. A neighbor was trying to get the dog to do its tricks and was giving prompts in English. Liz’s granddaughter turned around and said, “He can’t understand you; he only speaks CHamoru.”
I am sure that every nåna has similar stories that bring a tear to the eye and laughter in the telling. Sharing our language and kostumbre are the ways that we connect with our own nånas and tåtas and what they taught us. More importantly though, it is the most successful way to keep language and culture alive and well. Exposure and reinforcement are key.
I am witnessing firsthand how immersion works. My niece Hannah has a 3-year-old, Emilia. Geri, Hannah and I made a pact when she was born that we would make sure she grows up totally bilingual. I have tried to consistently speak to her in CHamoru. On June 13, she started attending Hurao’s Tiempon Somnak program. In two short weeks, she is singing gi fino’ CHamoru and is beginning to use all the CHamoru words that she learned from us and is now learning from school in conveying her ideas. She will be attending Hurao’s Neni Academy in August. She loves it. I got a recording from her the other day, “gof ya-hu Hurao!” It is such a delight to witness our children speaking our Mother Tongue.
The lesson to be learned from all this is simple and clear: Our children love Nåna talk. No effort is too little or too late.