When our foster boys first came into our lives, I took Nero to the video store to pick out a movie.
As I went down the aisles, I was appalled as he pointed to movie after movie — many rated R — that he had already seen. Most were movies I would never watch myself, let alone expose a child to.
I knew then I had to retrain the hearts and minds of my island boys. I had to fill their minds with wholesome things in the hope they’d forget the garbage they had seen.
With the help of my DVD player, I took them back in time and fed them a diet of sixties television, movie musicals, Mr. Rogers and limited animated features.
I’ve watched them develop their tastes over the years and I find it interesting that they prefer movies that feature families, such as “Yours, Mine and Ours,” and movies in which children in difficult situations come out well in the end.
They like movies where clever characters find interesting solutions and where underdogs win. They like success stories.
One of their favorite movies is “Hidden Figures,” the story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson – three African-American women who broke racial barriers in the 1960s at NASA and had key roles in getting men into space.
BJ will talk about these women as if he knows them. We have done extra research on them, and he knew that Katherine Johnson was the only one still alive when the movie was made, and she was now “really old” — 101.
So when I saw last Monday night that Katherine Johnson had died on Feb. 24, I was heartbroken. I would have to tell the boys their hero was gone.
The next morning, I told them.
I had the computer handy so we could find an article if they wanted to see it.
BJ did.
“Can I see more pictures?”
We found another story.
“Is she in heaven?”
“Most likely,” I said.
“Can we go to the funeral?” he asked in all seriousness.
“No, I’m sorry. That would be very expensive.”
“I’m going to tell my teacher, ‘Katherine Johnson died,’” he said.
That afternoon, we celebrated her life by watching “Hidden Figures.”
I had to smile.
Katherine G. Johnson helped men reach the moon.
But her story has gone much farther — all the way to the hearts and minds of two young boys on Guam.