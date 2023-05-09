During the month of May, we will observe National Police Week and members of our law enforcement agencies will pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We also have the opportunity to recognize our uniformed and civilian employees of the Guam Police Department who performed exceptional public service in their profession.
It is a time to reflect on the dedication and accomplishments of these individuals, their families and the many volunteers who continue to make our community safe. National Police Week also unites fellow law enforcement agencies to participate in various activities that promote esprit de corps, including sporting events, youth activities and social gatherings. It allows officers the opportunity to create professional associations with our state, federal and military partners, and the community.
Memorial to the fallen
Our annual memorial service for officers who lost their lives in the line of duty customarily commences the week. We gather at the fallen officers memorial in Hagåtña for a solemn ceremony to honor our fallen, their families and survivors. While each name is read from script, it reminds those in attendance that a heavy burden is inherent with the law enforcement profession. Our police officers risk their lives every day to protect and serve the communities they live in.
The fallen officers monument is shaped as a badge, one of the most notable representations of the police force. Historically, it dates back to medieval times as a coat of arms, consistent with symbolism and identification. It proudly cradles a bronze police patch and metal panels with the names of our heroes intricately carved upon them. A path that leads to the memorial is painted with a thin blue line, a coined concept that typically refers to as police being the line that keeps society from descending into violent chaos. The memorial encompasses many thoughts and emotions. But overall, it serves as a reminder – we work in an unpredictable and hostile environment.
Unique policing
Policing on the island traces back to Aug. 14, 1905, when natives of Guam augmented the United States Navy as part of the Insular Patrol Force. Our public safety concepts have evolved into several organizations through legislation and policy over the past few decades. Modern-day policing is challenged with emerging trends in cyber and transnational crimes, cryptocurrency and a drug epidemic.
Guam has a unique community to police. The military, visitors and local population create a diverse culture and operational environment for a small geographic footprint. Although our officers are adequately trained and equipped, the ideal ratio of 2.4 sworn personnel to 1,000 citizens places us below the national average. Our recruiting efforts begin with youth projects, such as the junior police cadet program, which will be showcased during Police Week when almost 500 elementary school students from various schools proudly display marching demonstrations. These efforts relied considerably on community partnerships with local community-based organizations and the Guam National Guard. Thank you to all our volunteers and contributors. Investing in our youth is invaluable.
Chiefs conference
The Guam Police Department will host the 50th annual Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police conference this year. Twenty-two chiefs, commissioners or directors will converge on the island to exchange information, share learnings and form regional agreements. Founded in 1970 in Fiji, it is one of the oldest regional bodies in the Pacific focused on their mission of “uniting Pacific leadership to build highly capable policing.” This will be an excellent opportunity to showcase our island and build relationships with our regional partners. The new DNA Forensics Lab situated within the Guam Community College places our island as a key affiliate for policing in our region.
Please take some time this month to thank a police officer or civilian employee or any member of our law enforcement community. We are fortunate to have these brave front-line first responders of our community serve honorably every day – always dedicated to the community.
Guam Police Department Lt. David A. Brantley is the officer in charge of the GPD Legal Affairs section.