With all the coverage and propaganda that inundates us regarding climate change, it becomes easy for us humans to assume we are the only change-making entities on the planet. This, of course, is not true. Beavers and wolves have manipulated water systems centuries before humans ever thought of aqueducts and irrigation. Lightning has been responsible for what biologists call succession long before there was such a thing as forest management. And no matter how much the media may hype the hottest, driest, windiest, or coldest days that we are having currently, there is always a hotter, dryer, windier and colder day in the history books.
So, of course, every flooding event, every earthquake and wildfire that rages is blamed exclusively on a human-generated climate change, as though nature, itself, cannot make decisions on its own. But nature makes decisions all the time, with or without our input. This is what evolution is.
I am not saying that humans are not the most polluting organisms on the planet, we are. Nor am I suggesting that the sum of our consumption and production does not have an acutely negative impact on the environment, it does. I am proposing, however, that nature does not idly stand by and take the blows without reacting, it certainly reacts. And it is reacting now, but not to the teary-eyed movie star claiming that “Science does not lie. We must change now.”
You see, there is a severe disconnect that occurs when people emotionally invoke science to explain natural disasters that are inconvenient for us. To begin with, scientists are not interested in making connections that regular people make; it is loathe to embrace common sense. If you've ever spoken to a research scientist, you will find that they keep their findings and scientific opinions limited to very specific sets of data, and any assumption outside of their data set is erroneous. This is because it is not science's job to make broad, sweeping pronouncements on anything, let alone something as incalculable as the climate. Yet you aren't "woke" if you're not basing your social policy opinions on science.
By contrast, indigenous knowledge holds a more accurate explanation of why California and Australia are burning, and why shorelines across the world are disappearing at a rapid pace. As a system of organizing how humans understand nature based on observations made over hundreds and thousands of years, native knowledge surpasses science in many respects.
But scientists, and therefore the public, are quick to dismiss indigenous knowledge. They will say that an Alaskan native dance about whales has nothing to do with whale biology and ocean temperature. But such a dance has been choreographed based on information amassed and analyzed over eons, and the sheer scope of data that informs a whale dance eclipses any minuscule information that scientists have gathered for the last 100 years. Yet, here we are, using science to signal our virtue of oneness with nature, while ignoring superior documentation that is held in the dance.
There is no secret as to why native cultures assign a soul and identity to the vastness of nature. It is because, based on thousands of years of observation, natives understand that nature not only nurtures, it also thinks and strategizes and bears an intrinsic intelligence. It is here that we can also see the cracks in the surface of authority that science lauds over us: When popular culture uses Mother Nature as a model of the environment today, rarely is she given brains and the ability to think of herself. Rather, she is a mute, battered woman with no will or smarts of her own. This is confused thinking that calls for a pause.
Yes, Australia is burning, and so is California's wine country. Priceless Venice is underwater and rich people are losing their luxurious waterfront homes at alarming rates. At the same time, insurance companies are paying out claims in numbers that make them sick, and the wealthy are finding themselves without a place to sleep. This is also climate change. It is also nature's way of correcting the imbalance of wealth that evades humans election after election. Make no mistake, nature is smarter than all of us. It will always fix things.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.