Just imagine it! The world’s tidiest parks! The cleanest public restrooms on the planet! Plus, beach showers with sturdy pipes and perfect plumbing! Everything in constant working order right here at Destination Guam USA!
If you find yourself saying, “Well I would hope so,” then you’ve got the right idea. In a visitor industry as busy as ours was before the pandemic, spick-and-span facilities should be expected by guests and sacrosanct to maintainers.
But the truth is this. For years the government of Guam has struggled to keep the grass cut, the trash out, and the sinks and toilets clean at under-maintained park infrastructures.
For the Department of Parks and Recreation, it’s a conundrum of too many plazas, cemeteries and esplanades to maintain without enough funding, personnel, or equipment to go around the whole island. DPR and village mayors do a great job with the few resources at their disposal, but they need and deserve the whole community’s support.
That’s why the Guam Visitors Bureau is working with the Mayors’ Council, Parks and Rec, and tour and resort operators to tackle this problem once and for all.
When Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero graciously entrusted me to lead GVB through the worst of the coronavirus shutdown last year, she knew my network and I had the goods to get it done. With your help, I have built a rock-solid compendium of trust over the course of decades. And I knew together we had to rebuild tourism from the ground up!
Before my posting as president, GVB had done an incredible job of delivering record-breaking visitor arrivals through 2019, but COVID-19 wiped out all our gains in an instant and sent us straight back to square one.
Ready-made solutions
Drawing on my own experience as governor, I know the cost of maintenance is cheaper than the cost of repair. When Jerry Yingling was running the airport for me, I asked him to extend the terminal’s property management contract to include Ypao and Matapang Beach parks.
For three years Monte McDowell’s Advance Management team kept 24-hour vigilance over the facilities at Guam’s most popular oceanside estates, and they stayed spotless. Imagine what an impression that made! Is it any wonder that by 1997, visitor arrivals reached all-time highs?
We did it a little differently at Latte Stone Park. Back then, I asked Hagatña Mayor Felix Ungacta to hire three local families to keep the premises’ lavatories clean. Each clan worked a daily eight-hour shift, the washrooms stayed well looked after, and we got some very deserving parents and dependents off welfare.
Whatever it takes, we’re going to do it all over again. But neither I nor GVB has a monopoly on ideas. We need responsible members of our community to step forward, because a thriving visitor industry benefits all of us.
Expecting nothing in return, beachgoer Wanjoo Kim wrote GVB concerned about the deplorable state of the outdoor showers at Ypao. He even generously offered a visual layout of how the showers should be rebuilt and maintained. Wanjoo, I want you to know you have our attention. We’ve heard you and we’re finally going to fix those showers for good!
Radio announcer Ray Gibson and environmentalist Pamela Duvall, too, have been tireless promoters of keeping Guam beautiful.
As a public servant, I have always listened carefully to people from all walks of life. If I’ve enjoyed any success in serving, it’s because I’ve stored up a stock of reliable interdependence amongst the nexus of people in my orbit. We’ve accomplished big goals together by believing in each other and digging deep to help folks help themselves.
Details matter
If we want to attract discerning visitors who can spend more time and money getting to know what makes Guam tick, we’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the little things that make them want to come back for more.
While it’s going to take a while to fill flight and room-night capacities again, we need to scale up as quickly as possible without cutting corners. And the more rapidly we establish Guam as a clean, green, COVID-19-safe destination, the sooner we’ll be entertaining enough affluent visitors to help make up the loss in volume we once enjoyed as a commodity destination.
To prepare, Destination Guam must discover its place in a vast blue ocean of new hospitality-trade opportunity. This is where Guam is defined by the best possible presentation of our one-of-a-kind CHamoru story. One with the spirit and symbolism of our linguahi, kottura, yan inafa’maolek (language, culture, and harmony) embedded into everything we do.
Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau. Your comments and questions are welcome at communityrelations@visitguam.org.