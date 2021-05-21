The first part of my life was spent learning the rules – we can call them absolutes – while the rest has been spent modifying what I had been taught. Early on, we learned that under no circumstances must a person ever do such a thing! Never, ever? That’s right. Never!
Let’s take an example. Taking a life is terribly wrong. Except in a war, or in self-defense – when it’s either him or me.
Sorry, I meant to say taking an innocent life is wrong. But just a moment! What about the civilian guard in a military plant who dies in a bombing raid on the plant? Is that wrong? Well, he was just collateral damage, as they say. Better that he not die, of course, but when his life was weighed against the lives of all those who might have been killed by the explosives manufactured at the plant, he was expendable.
Let’s take another example, abortion. It’s wrong in each and every case. It’s wrong to use this as a simple method for terminating an embarrassing pregnancy or ridding ourselves of an unwanted child. Well, some of us, even if not all, can agree on that. But what if it has to be done in order to save the life of the mother, who already has four children to care for? Don’t we have to weigh the damage done in both options and choose the least harmful?
Never tell a lie, under any circumstances? Really? What about white lies that will save someone from further harm. “My family is not in this house and won’t be back anytime soon,” the man tells the masked intruder pointing the pistol at him. Meanwhile, he is fervently praying that his little child hiding in the basement doesn’t start sobbing.
Life and the choices we make are a balancing act that ideally is aimed at inflicting as little harm as possible. Moral absolutes, it would seem, are rare, perhaps nonexistent. Is there anything that is prohibited in all circumstances, even when the resulting damage is overwhelming?
Modern society has made fun of the religious fanatics who still hold to absolutes. The militant anti-abortion advocate, for instance. Or the laughable individual who happens to believe that sex outside of marriage is simply wrong, whatever the circumstances.
But modern society has its own absolutes. These absolutes may change from one generation to another, but they still come across as absolutes. Ironically, our society has been inculcating the very thing it finds naive in faith communities. “Thou shalt not sexually abuse young people” is one example.
Whoa! Wait a minute. No one should be messing with kids – this sort of thing can ruin the young person’s whole life. That’s simply wrong – period.
We would all agree with that general statement, just as we would agree that taking an innocent life is wrong (although incinerating a whole city may be much worse). The only problem with the prohibition is the “period.”
Molesting children is clearly wrong, and allowing a pedophile to prey on dozens and dozens of trusting young children is a sin that cries out to heaven for vengeance (if I may use that familiar phrase from the Bible).
Society has determined that anyone who is guilty of this must be reported immediately so that steps can be taken to ensure that this person will never do the same again. But what if the one responsible for the wrong can be handled another way? What if he is not a real pedophile? What if he promises never to do this again and means it? What if the help he is bringing to people outweighs the harm he has done on one or two occasions?
Or, more fundamentally, what constitutes child sexual abuse? What if the “abuser” is an 18-year old who has engaged in sexual conduct with someone a year younger with the consent of the partner? Should that count?
Here’s where the absolutes come in. Not only did the abuser do wrong but he must be prevented from doing the same ever again. Sure, all of us sin in some way or other, but his sin was special – it was so hurtful that the sin cannot be weighed against other hurtful things that people do. Isn’t that an absolute?
The church at least admits the absolutes it holds. Modern society is not as straightforward in making this admission. I’m not proposing that we rewrite the commandments, or that we dismiss the evils that we witness all the time. I’m just arguing that we keep on re-examining our absolutes, as some of us have been doing for years.
We may learn the wisdom of that old bromide: Never say never.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.