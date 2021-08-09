It was heartbreaking for me to read the recent story in this newspaper announcing that fishing permits were being issued for the Achang Bay and Piti Bomb Holes marine preserves.
With marine preserves making up only 13% of our costal area, why are we issuing permits for people to harvest fish in the only places in which the fish and corals can legally remain protected?
There is plenty of room to fish in the other 87% of the coastal areas!
In the year 2002, when I was then publisher of the Pacific Daily News, Dr. Bob Richmond, Jerry Davis and I celebrated our preserves with a nine-month project titled Man, Land & Sea.
It was an educational outreach project to develop community awareness and promote the protection of our regional legacy – our coral reefs and the sea life that inhabit them.
The goal of the nine-month project was to raise the level of community and regional awareness for the need to better care for and maintain our fringe reef environments.
Clearly showing readers, on a weekly basis, how everything man does on land eventually affects the health and stability of the reefs and waters with which we are surrounded and on which we depend for our very economic survival.
Our work involved generating active community involvement through focus groups, bringing the project into living rooms, classrooms and offices each Monday and getting people together through coordinated group efforts at regularly scheduled community events.
We placed thousands of newspapers into the hands of students islandwide and provided a curriculum for teachers to use that would allow those children to take the papers home and engage their parents in this discussion as well.
We did this with the assistance of Mobil Oil Guam, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, PATA Micronesia, Micronesian Divers Association, Micronesian Conservation Society, Guam EPA, University of Guam Marine Laboratory, Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources, Guam Costal Management Program and many individuals too numerous to mention in this small space.
Man, Land & Sea not only set the stage, but raised the bar of environmental issues to the level of platform status in a gubernatorial election as well as responsibility within our small island communities.
As Dr. Richmond said then, “I would like to express my appreciation to Lee Webber, Gerry Davis, Scott Radway and all of the others that have contributed to this special project in the hopes that an educated public will make sound decisions, ensuring future generations will have coral reefs for their benefit and enjoyment. If the community will lead, the leaders will follow.”
We hope the information provided through this project will enlighten, encourage and affect the way people look at precious coral reef resources that we often take for granted, before it’s too late, Richmond said.
Unfortunately, memories are short and deep-seated desires to preserve our reefs and sea life are not as important as gathering votes for the next election.
People have chosen politics over preservation and if it does not turn itself around very soon, we too will be in search of a place that has vibrant coral reefs abundant with sea life.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.