The governor's continued decisions to wait until her current lockdown order lapses before announcing her next order is a clear indication of her lack of understanding of the inner operational workings of business and what it takes to mobilize human and other resources once they have been driven to a dead stop.
It is also an indicator of her lack of compassion for the tens of thousands of local families who are out of work and their ability, at her whim, to go back to work at the drop of a hat along with the impact that has on their children and respective families.
Additionally, her definition of what is essential and what is not leaves one scratching their head. She admits that physical exercise is important but so many of the small businesses that provide the support for same are not permitted to open.
That said, keeping the island in a 14-day mandatory incoming quarantine status for "everyone" in the civilian community, period, does possess some eminent good sense. Also, asking military leadership to do the same – if not already doing so – for all incoming military personnel – keeping them on base for that same period of time – does have merit.
Once again, this virus is not going to go away any time soon and these on-again and off-again lockdowns really only serve to disrupt the lives of our people and the entire community.
It has been made clear by the lead of her medical advisory team (Dr. Hoa Nguyen) that she has not followed their advice when they advised her not to go back to PCOR1. He later noted that she is free to make her own decisions.
While that is her choice, it leaves those of us in the community wondering why she even has such a group unless she is using them for cover from blame.
Addressing the sources of these increased infection numbers is certainly trackable/traceable, but these repetitive lockdowns only serve to delay the inevitable spikes that will occur when people are once again released. Without an ongoing educational campaign on how to avoid getting the virus in the first place, these lockdowns are pointless.
More recently added into her political mix has been Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez – who is sitting there getting paid - on "The Link" on KUAM asking/telling people not to exercise their right to free speech by peacefully picketing to stop the continued lockdowns and writers like myself from sharing the truth.
So, we have a group of medical personnel whose advice she apparently doesn't take as seriously as she should, and now she has enlisted the help of a former politician to assist her in calming the waters that she continues to stir up with these repeated lockdowns.
From medical personnel worldwide we know that this is an airborne virus that is essentially spread directly from person to person. While there is always the potential spread via objects, the majority is airborne.
As Dr. Thomas Shieh has repeatedly said, "Wear your mask (properly covering nose and mouth), watch your distance (stay a minimum of six feet apart – particularly in enclosed environments), and finally wash or disinfect your hands as often as you can.
Frightening, threatening and intimidating the people of Guam isn't the answer. Educating them properly and repeatedly on what to do and what not to do, and taking proper remedial action when and where required is the way forward.
For the safety and sanity, and mental, physical and financial health of our people, please think about what is truly the best way forward.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.