In 1982, I took a constitutional law class and we covered all the normal hot topics, such as the death penalty and abortion. At the time, my professor, who was one of the few leftist liberals I ever studied with, said that the Roe v. Wade decision was flawed. He said it was a matter of time before it would either fall apart or be made into a federal statute. We spent several hours discussing these options over 40 years ago. The U.S. Congress never made a national standard though everyone knew that the Roe decision was very problematic.
Last week the U.S. Supreme Court came out with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. What does this mean for Guam? It means the Guam Legislature can decide what type of policy applies on Guam. It is just that simple. The Dobbs v. Jackson decision is more than 200 pages long. I spent all weekend reading it and reminding myself of the supporting cases used in the decision.
As a result, I read the 21-page Roe v. Wade decision again. Due to my field, I know the full backstory on the Roe decision and Justice Harry Blackmun who wrote the opinion. There was a companion case considered, Doe v. Bolton, which also added to the decision. At footnote 40 in the Roe ruling, the justices even included model statute language that states might consider. Justice William Rehnquist and Justice Byron White both dissented. White, who was appointed by President Kennedy, in his dissent wrote,” [This ruling] overrides most existing state abortion statutes. The upshot is that the people and the legislatures of the 50 States are constitutionally disentitled to weigh the relative importance of the continued existence and development of the fetus, on the one hand, against a spectrum of possible impacts on the mother, on the other hand. As an exercise of raw judicial power, the Court perhaps has authority to do what it does today; but in my view its judgment is an improvident and extravagant exercise of the power of judicial review that the Constitution extends to this Court.”
In the nearly 50 years since the 1973 Roe decision, technology has changed pregnancy. In 1976, home pregnancy tests became available and the technology has gotten better nearly every year. Also in the 1970s, ultrasound became more common and now infants can be seen in the womb. According to common statistics, it is estimated that 54% of abortions use medication. All of these factors have changed views of abortion.
I am saddened that the courts are being attacked over this concern. I believe that several of the groups calling for violence or harassment against judges or justices are engaging in a form of domestic terrorism. If there is a “summer of terror” over this ruling, it will only result in a call for more law and order in various states. Protests will very likely backfire and fail. This was a lesson learned in 2020.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.