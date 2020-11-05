The election is over and Guam has a Democrat majority again. Sens. Amanda Shelton, Therese Terlaje, Jose Terlaje, James Moylan, Telo Taitague, San Agustin, Telena Nelson, Clynt Ridgell, Mary Torres and former Sen. Frank Blas were elected. The remaining four seats was a battle between six strong candidates. In the delegate race, a runoff is needed, so it will be Underwood versus San Nicolas. In the preliminary estimates on a projected runoff, Underwood will likely receive 54-56% of votes. A runoff is a whole new race. Anything can happen. The question is, Wil the kingmaker.
In our last cycle poll, Speaker Barnes was in the lower third. This is fairly normal. I call it the curse of the speaker. Since 1996, three sitting speakers: Parkinson, Pangelinan and Won Pat all lost their seats. Speakers can often get blamed for things and many finish in the lower third. Luckily, this did not happen in 2020.
Last week I saw that Michael Ehlert, who was convicted of sexually assaulting students in July 2017, had a parole hearing requesting unsupervised off island parole. I wrote a short letter to the board opposing this request. My reasons were fairly simple. As proven by the jury verdict, he assaulted those students. He lied to university administrators about his actions and was allowed to keep his job because of his deception. Even in his statement to the parole board last week, Ehlert still claims he is innocent.
Ehlert was sentenced to four years, with all but 18 months suspended. In my opinion, convicted persons should not receive suspended sentences unless they allocute or state in open court their actions. They should not be allowed to pretend as if their crimes did not happen and try to get others to believe in their fantasy. Also, over 150 persons, many from the university community, wrote letters to the judge asking for a reduced sentence. Those letters are sealed routinely to the public. In my opinion, letters to the court should be a part of the open record. Letters should not be considered a part of the sentencing report, they are efforts to influence the court by third parties. Therefore, any member of the public or media should be allowed to look at them. Also, the student victims need to know who at UOG has drunk the purple Kool-Aid of Ehlert’s claim of innocence.
In his statement to the board, Ehlert claimed he was single at the time this happened. Yet, he was married less than a month later. He also constantly pulls out a sympathy violin regarding family illness or family death. The decision to grant unsupervised parole was delayed to Nov. 19. Please send a letter opposing it. He depicts his sexual assault as being “too friendly” with students. He also claimed that some students who attended the party were not mature adults, therefore they complained. My empathy goes to the victims, not the unrepentant offender. The victims were very brave to speak up.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.