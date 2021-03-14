I reside on Guam but I’m not from Guam. It’s not possible for me to trace my ancestry to Guam’s first people. Neither of my parents were CHamoru. As a non-CHamoru I have many rights, except for claiming to have equal cultural status as Guam’s indigenous people. Guam is the heritage homeland of CHamorus. Not mine. Nor yours if you are non-CHamoru, even if members of your family have lived here for several generations.
If you are a descendant of a national, heritage homeland like the Philippines, Korea, Japan or Palau for example, you cannot claim, even if born here that you are CHamoru. Just because I can move to the Philippines and live there does not make me Filipino. I would be reminded often of that reality through the revealing question, “Where are you from?” As well I should be. I may become a resident of the Philippines but cannot claim I am from there.
Those of us living in Guam who are non-CHamoru need to determine what meaning to give Mes CHamoru. We need to care about what CHamoru activists want for everyone on Guam to know and support. We need to ask what issues strike at the heart of CHamoru people in their homeland.
Heritage/Identity group monthlong activities that focus on the history, contributions and struggles of significant groups is an American cultural tradition instituted by the federal government. These practices were established to create consciousness and promote collaboration across identity lines to end discrimination. Both Mes CHamoru and Women’s History Month overlap in Guam in March.
Mes CHamoru is an annual, heritage affirming, monthlong event. Pro-CHamoru advocates, including non-CHamorus, sponsor activities designed to educate, motivate and encourage examination of ways to enhance cultural, linguistic and political self-determination and sovereignty for the “People of the Land.”
How should non-CHamorus comport themselves in the heritage homeland of the CHamoru people? We must be mindful that we are living in an “unincorporated territory” of the United States, a colony. CHamorus have not yet been allowed to exercise political self-determination.
Guam does not control its borders. If you were to ask: Who controls the borders of the Republic of the Philippines? The answer, Filipinos. And, who controls the borders of Japan? The Japanese, of course. And Palau? Palauans do. What about Korea? That’s a no brainer, Koreans do. What about the borders of Singapore, an island the size of Guam - 13 times smaller than Puerto Rico? Again, the answer is Singaporeans. So, who controls the borders of the heritage homeland of the CHamorus? The answer is the United States.
According to the United Nations, colonized people have the right to achieve political self-determination. Please don’t freak out when you hear strong forceful voices in our island claim the inalienable right to self-determination. This right was enshrined by Thomas Jefferson in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence.
If you learn that schools require that the CHamoru language be taught, don’t cry foul. If I move to Korea and send my children to school, I should not be shocked to find out that they must learn Korean. It's as simple and as complicated as all that.
If some Filipinos choose English over Tagalog, the national language in the republic will continue to survive and thrive. Millions of Filipinos will make sure of that. If Guam and the CNMI do not speak and teach the CHamoru language, it will disappear. A way of life will die. Don’t contribute to its demise. Reject language bullying. Respect the most vital link that keeps the CHamoru identity alive. Besides, CHamoru is an official language of Guam.
Many years ago, I came to Guam and decided as a non-CHamoru to engage and add value to the CHamoru quest. I met a young activist, Robert Underwood, who was leading change for a better homeland. He noted on my Facebook page recently, “Samuel Betances is a good friend and an intellectual light for me. He has helped bring out the best in me for contributing to our 'Peoplehood' as he first told me over 40 years ago.”
Mes CHamoru encourages these types of collaboration. Don’t just enjoy the bounties of Guam. Take steps to engage in adding value to the purpose of Guam, as the heritage homeland of CHamorus.