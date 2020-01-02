It’s time to dip into the anthropology file and learn a little bit about ourselves. We all know how to communicate, for instance, and the easiest way to do that is to talk to each other. But researchers have made some interesting studies on non-verbal communication.
In an article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at McMaster University in Canada are one step closer to solving one of the mysteries of social interaction: how musicians communicate during a performance and anticipate each other’s moves without saying a word.
The findings are important because a clearer appreciation of how musicians silently work together across tempo changes, phrasing and musical dynamics will improve our understanding of nonverbal communication. That could lead to better techniques to reach those with conditions like autism or dementia.
The researchers used infrared markers, motion capture sensors and mathematical modeling to examine the movements of musicians from two professional string quartets. They found they could predict from the body sway of one musician, what another would do next.
Some musicians assumed the role of leaders, and others were followers, and the researchers discovered the leaders were far more influential in the ensemble. They also discovered that the amount of body sway communication among the musicians was connected to their perceptions of how well they performed together.
The authors said that although we may not be consciously aware of it, non-verbal communication is common in many situations. The techniques developed for this study could be useful for understanding many different types of group behavior, ranging from understanding communication problems in autistic children to determining the best crowd control procedures for an emergency evacuation.
And it isn’t just movements. Blinking may feel like an unconscious activity, but a study at the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics that was published in the journal Plos One, suggests that humans unknowingly perceive eye blinks as nonverbal cues.
Humans blink about 13,500 times a day and that’s much more often than is necessary for lubricating the eyeballs. Previous studies have shown that blinks often occur at natural pauses in conversation. The researchers wondered whether a movement as tiny and subliminal as blinking could act as conversational feedback, just like nodding one's head.
To test this idea, they developed a new, virtual reality-based experiment where humans talk to an avatar that acts as a “virtual listener."Volunteers answered questions like “How was your weekend?” while researchers controlled the avatar's nonverbal responses, using short and long blinks that each lasted less than a second.
The experiments showed that the participants perceived the subtle difference between short and long blinks, with longer blinks eliciting substantially shorter answers from the volunteers. None of the participants reported noticing any variation in the avatar's blinking, suggesting that the speaker picked up on the different cues unconsciously.
The findings indicate that even subtle behavior like blinking can serve as a type of nonverbal communication that impacts face-to-face communication. The study also reinforces the idea that a conversation is a joint activity, involving contributions from both the speaker and the listener.
Blinking and swaying. How will you communicate today?