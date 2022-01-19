I’ve never been a fan of the current pope.
Frankly, I find him too woke, too caught up in his own fame by inserting himself into secular discussions. But that’s just me, I guess. I like my pontiffs obscured behind the incense smoke of ancient rite and tradition. When popes get too human – like when this one famously slapped the hand of a woman of faith reaching out to him – they reduce themselves to amateur celebrities with a questionable sense of stage fright. Didn’t he get the memo? A pope in public will cause a stir, and people will reach out. This is a sacred law of Catholic physiology. Don’t give me this "need for personal space" business.
It’s this kind of stuff that turned me off to Francis.
But my disdain for the vicar went off the rails when he proclaimed earlier this month that "many couples do not have children because they do not want to, or they only have one and not more. But they have domestic animals – two dogs, two cats." He declared this choice to be childless a form of "selfishness.”
What the ...?
What kind of dribbling nonsense is this? Really, I was stunned into a mental rotation of “oh yeah/that’s right” that spun a long while.
Let me share:
Oh yeah? If that’s the case, Your Holiness, then isn’t it selfish for all men and all women not to have children? Nuns, priests and popes included?
Oh yeah? What if the couple can’t have children for their own reasons, which may span financial, mental, physical, and food and personal safety reasons, huh?
Oh yeah? What if the couple refrain from sex because, like good Catholics, they view the primary reason for sex as procreation? How about that?
Oh yeah? How about the idea that the decision to have children is personal?
Oh yeah? Then have your own kids, Santo Papa, and pitch in to the low birth rate you’re so concerned about!
Arrrgh. Benedict, come back!
One can safely assume there are cardinals fighting over the chance to walk Pope Francis’ dogs, nuns that feed his tank full of exotic African cichlids, or deacons that empty the papal apartment’s litter boxes. Therefore, we can be certain that the man is quite clueless about how keeping animals is as much God’s work as having children that, dare I say, it takes even more effort.
That’s right! Kids eventually learn to go to the bathroom themselves and not long thereafter, to feed and dress without adult supervision. A dog, however, NEVER learns to scoop its poop into a bag, or take itself to the vet, does it?
That’s right! Kids also become fairly self-sufficient by age 14 but no such luck happens with horses – never. Some parrots live well past 50 years and their owners are still putting fresh newsprint in their litter trays and collecting seed hull that spills from their cages. Selfish, he says.
With kids, you can’t judge a parent’s level of selfishness by the way things look on the surface. I personally know someone who lavishes attention and resources upon her daughter not because it’s good for the girl; rather because she loves the attention she gets as a #blessed, #grateful Facebook mom. I know others who push their kids into college because “that’s what good parents do” and look away when they become alcohol abusers because of their popular fraternity. These parents look away because they are selfishly consumed by the optics, instead of staging a proper intervention. Oh, it’s just a phase, they say.
And boy do I detest adoptive parents who boast that they gave their overseas adoptee a priceless better life in America. What makes them so sure? Even if they did, was it to rescue the child, or gain some bragging rights. Sometimes, for me, it has been difficult to tell. Not to mention the fact that America has fallen from its pedestal as the land of dreams. Have you looked around lately? If it isn’t dividing, it's burning; and if it isn’t pushing innocents onto subway tracks, then it's issuing confusing scientific guidance.
Yeah, I’m not feeling this pope. But I do love animals and others who keep animals will tell you that we think nothing of driving to the animal emergency room on weekends, no matter the cost, whereas parents with human children may pause far more easily. A puppy will be taken out in the dead of winter’s night when it whines to relieve itself. What do parents do with their babies? They put a preemptive disposable diaper on it so they can keep sleeping.
I do not mean, in any way, to minimize the effort and heart parents pour upon their offspring; theirs is a job worth a great deal of respect. But unlike Oprah, who once declared on her show that parenting is the hardest job in the world – something she, too, has no business talking about – I do not limit its meaning to parents of humans. Safeguarding the well-being, feeding, housing and safety of any life is a noble undertaking; the scrutiny of which should be off limits, especially to those who don’t feed or water others.
Can I get an amen?