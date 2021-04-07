True story: A couple of weeks ago, the authorities abruptly shut down a high school basketball game. It was quite a shock and disappointment as it was the last game of the season. Apparently, the health department was tipped off that a young man who tested positive for the virus a few days before the game was not only on the court but had been in school the days after his diagnosis. Upon receiving this tip, the health department called the authorities, and the game came to a dramatic end.
Actually, a colleague told me this story the same day I received my second Moderna vaccine.
“People are nuts,” he exclaimed.
“We need a new word for nuts,” I countered. He agreed.
Like most people, I reacted to the second dose with the feeling of fatigue and a generalized blah. The best way I could describe it was that it felt like a hangover. Still, I was glad knowing that any reaction was an overall good sign of immune response, which is particularly important for me because as a kidney transplantee, my anti-rejection regimen significantly minimizes my immune system.
Two weeks ago, I was feeling positive about living in this pandemic. In retrospect, the misguided high school basketball star’s youthful carelessness was a sign of how the subsequent days are turning out; one of the many that I had steadily been disregarding since the first inoculation.
It’s not looking good. Hospitalizations are on the rise and infections, even though they never really reached a “handleable” level, are up again. Spring breakers are breaking, restaurants are humming, life has opened up again. These are all good things, don’t get me wrong; but this pandemic has dug in deep and it’s hard to ignore. Just this morning, I read that the dreaded variants are in each of the 50 states. But I don’t want to shut down again although I am rubbing elbows among the fully vaccinated behind our magical shield. Quite the contrary, I want the world to continue blooming. Life is just better.
I’ve changed since completing the treatment. I’m not wearing a face shield anymore, as I did for months. I’m not spraying UV fog 20 feet around me like some freakish character from Star Wars. Students can walk the hallway with their masks below their noses and I’m not angrily texting the principal reporting their non-compliant crimes. I’m uncharastically chill about pandemic concerns.
I am also fully aware that I am kidding myself, which again is not like me. When you are diagnosed with a terminal condition, such as I have been with End-Stage Renal Disease, you know that even a kidney transplant cannot reverse the condition. In fact, when I counsel other patients on the transplant list, I am cautious to communicate that a transplant results in what is essentially an expanded version of the same disease. You treat the new organ with an even more intense program than a simply diseased one. I have to be even more diligent now than I was before surgery. Understand that I am not one to look at health, my own particularly, with a misguided hope. But here I am, wanting to muffle the current public health concerns.
I went to bed last night after a long day digging in the garden with the thought that the rest of our lives should be focused on pursuing all things that are beautiful and meaningful to us – our garden, art, music, food, all of it. And as I look at the young people celebrating on a sunny beach, and old friends toasting each other over a meal at their favorite haunt, I find that I cannot judge them. Maybe it is because these vaccines have offered the only real restoration of hope. Mask mandates, shuttering small businesses – I’m really not sure anymore that any of it works.
We must wonder if big businesses such as airlines were closed down, might we have achieved better controls by now?
This second vaccination has reawakened me to living out loud. It has taken my mind and heart out of its self-imposed quarantines. It has given me previously non-existent compassion for others who do not share my hyper concerns. I just want them to be well and free. I want them to get the vaccine.
Maybe, just maybe, it might be the magic shot that unites us.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.