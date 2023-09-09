I am a recovering perfectionist. Trust me, that’s not a compliment. You may have been taught that perfectionism was a positive thing or an ideal to pursue to be successful. I know I did. Realizing that perfectionism was hurting me in the first place took a good while, but the recovery part is proving to be an empowering process of growth and healing.
As a kid, I grew up aiming for perfection. Especially in academics. Like many working-class immigrant families, aiming for perfection was considered one of the only ways you could open doors to better opportunities. It meant being able to get into the best colleges and get great jobs that would help you become rich, powerful and successful. Perfectionism, in tandem with the fallacy of meritocracy and the emphasis on hyper-individualism in this country, is seen as part of this grand formula on how to attain the “best” life.
The big problem with perfectionism is that “perfect” does not exist. According to famous theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, “One of the most basic rules of the universe is that nothing is perfect. Perfection simply does not exist. Without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist.” So, if it doesn’t exist, then what are we chasing or trying to achieve?
An illusion. Chasing illusions has its repercussions, and this comes at great costs to our mindset and well-being. Paying attention to details, striving for accuracy, and wanting to improve our skills and knowledge are positive traits, but trying to be or appear perfect all the time can be more harmful than good. With perfectionism on the rise, especially with young people, we need to shed light on this illusion and why this “valued” trait can be very dangerous.
Perfectionism has been found to be a vulnerability factor in various physical and psychological health issues. According to a meta-analysis of over 280 research studies on the relationship between perfectionism and psychopathology, higher levels of perfectionism were found to be correlated with depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and eating disorders such as bulimia nervosa. Other studies have also shown that perfectionists are at an increased risk for suicidal ideation (Flett et al., 2014) as well as severe alcohol use disorder (Research Society on Alcoholism, 2022).
It may seem surprising at first, but when you think about it, it’s not that hard to see how highly perfectionist tendencies and concerns can be a slippery and dangerous slope. My perfectionist tendencies might have helped me to attain academic accolades throughout my school years, but it seemed like nothing was ever good enough, so awards and praises became meaningless. I was very hard on myself, and my self-criticism increased with every assignment that didn’t get a perfect score. My mindset was all-or-nothing and being the oldest daughter and the first person in my family to attend a college in the U.S., the pressure was through the roof. There was no room for failure.
I witnessed others who shared the same perfectionist traits buckle down under pressure. Perfectionism can be socially isolating, and unrealistic standards can negatively impact relationships. There are many who won’t start projects or learn a new skill because everything must be perfect to start. It doesn’t leave room to be bad at something. For many of us, failure meant bringing shame to the family as well. Even if we knew we weren’t perfect, the need to appear perfect can be quite strong which leads perfectionists to avoid seeking help when they need it.
Thankfully, I have come a long way from that and have unlearned and deconstructed a lot of my perfectionism to make space for healthy growth and healing. I’m trying to challenge myself to do things I am not good at but enjoy and to be comfortable with failing, even with an audience. There are still times when perfectionism rears its ugly head (because life isn’t perfect). But now I catch myself and repeat my mantras: It doesn’t need to be perfect; it just needs to get done. I have done what I can with what I have and what I know. I am human. I am not perfect, yet I am still worthy.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle and hails from the village of Mangilao.