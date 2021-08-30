Remember that young lady I told you about two weeks ago? The one with genetic alterations and three auto-immune conditions? The one who will never get The Shot?
That girl has two foster brothers with disabilities.
Together, they are The Three Amigos.
Together, their disabilities include developmental delays, seizure disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxieties, skeletal malformations, cognitive regression, articulation issues and speech delays.
Due to their multiple handicaps, The Amigos — who are all over 12 — have limited opportunities for recreation. All three have mobility problems, so they are not boonie stompers. They cannot swim and the one with hypertactility does not like sand, so regular beach visits are out.
They enjoy shopping — for a limited time.
They enjoy carefully selected movies.
But their absolute, hands-down happy activity is to go to the mall food court to enjoy Taco Bell or Panda Express, and then ride the coaster at Funtastic Park.
And now, thanks to the divisive — I would argue illegal — executive order, the one thing that these three enjoy has been taken from them, further marginalizing them from society.
Further excluding those with disabilities is not the goal. Rather, it’s to marginalize and bully the last 20% of us into exposing ourselves to an experimental compound that has already shown itself ineffective and unsafe. As of Aug. 13, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System logged 13,068 deaths and 81,850 serious adverse events from the COVID vaccines.
Despite the full approval of the Pfizer/Biotech Cominarty vaccine, which is not yet on the market, the Pfizer products used here remain under the Emergency Use Authorization and are still experimental. As such, the Children’s Health Defense notes they are subject to Title 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)(I-III) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which gives individuals the right to refuse the product.
The Children’s Heath Defense also notes that under the Nuremberg Code, no one may be coerced into participating in a medical experiment. Until now, no court has upheld a mandate on an EUA vaccine.
If this EO stands, our island could succumb to a mindset that has led to the enslavement and deaths of millions.
We cannot live this way, fighting and fearing each other over our personal health choices.
Our leaders must stand up or we must make them step down.
End the health emergency.
Before it’s the end of us.