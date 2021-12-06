Many years ago — when I was truly a young mother — several of us moms decided we would meet at the food court at the mall.
That morning, everything went wrong in my house. By the time I arrived, I was exhausted. I plopped down the kids and their paraphernalia and looked at the other moms. They all looked worn out.
Their stories were mine. Missing socks. Missing shoes. (And as we talked, one of my kids went missing.) By the end of our time together, I realized that we all lived the same lives, just in different houses.
Last week, I sat with a friend whose child has just begun a parent-led program that I have used for 19 years. She wanted to learn more about the philosophy, methods and definitions used by the organization.
As we shared, I found myself sighing. Her only child is much younger than my nine children. Although she’s miles behind me, we’re walking the same road.
Same lives.
Different houses.
Of course, if you were a fly on the wall in both our houses, you’d say our lives are not the same at all. There are many cultural, economic and personal differences. (The same would be true for the weary mothers who met a quarter-century ago.)
Yet, when you go deeper, the differences melt away.
When you get to the heart, most mothers are the same: We love our children deeply and want them to succeed, to overcome their difficulties. When our children resist our love and guidance, we question ourselves — our motives and methods — and also grieve over their responses.
Whether it’s early in the journey when we’re struggling with potty training or later when we’re trying to help our kids find truth amid the prevailing lies that swirl around them, mothers always find a common heartbeat. This is where we connect.
And where we must connect.
Again.
In the last two years, we’ve been divided and isolated by a narrative. We’ve kept to ourselves. The frustrations that we would typically share with other mothers have been ours alone, and it’s not been good. Humans are social creatures. It was not good for a man to be alone. Nor it is good for a woman.
We must put away the narrative and our reactions to it.
We need to come out of our houses.
To find each other again.
To rediscover what makes us all the same.