On June 2, the Guam Department of Education school board met to discuss the search for a new superintendent. Jon Fernandez, who has served the school system for 10 years, is moving on and our board is conducting a search to find his replacement. I believe that Fernandez is the longest-serving state level superintendent in the U.S. and he has done a lot of good work here.
When I showed up at the meeting, I assumed we would just appoint a technical subcommittee to handle the details of the search. This is a fairly common action in this type of search, and I do not oppose this method. What alarmed me at the meeting was the notion circulated at the table that the subcommittee was going operate outside the boundaries of the Open Government Law. I objected to this and I complained to the chair that I wished I had been told about this. If I had been consulted beforehand, I would have pointed out that this group would be bound to follow the Open Government Law just as much as the board itself. On June 3, reporter Jolene Toves recounted part of my objections in The Guam Daily Post. If I had been asked to serve on this subcommittee I would have declined, but I would have also reminded everyone that the Open Government Law applied to this activity.
In September 2021, I wrote my weekly column talking about oaths of office major officials take. The oath taken by major government officials and legislators in Guam reads: "I solemnly swear (or affirm) in the presence of Almighty God that I will well and faithfully support the Constitution of the United States, the laws of the United States applicable to Guam and the laws of Guam, and that I will conscientiously and impartially discharge my duties as a member of the Guam Legislature (or as an officer of the government of Guam)."
All Guam Education Board members are sworn in with this oath. Usually this is done with great ceremony and ritual, and the oath is administered by a judge or in some cases the governor or lieutenant governor. If this oath isn't going to mean anything, why have board members take it? The Guam Education Board created a subcommittee last week. This offspring has all of the legal duties of the parent board. The Guam Department of Education is a government agency governed by the Open Government Law. The Guam Code at 5 GCA 8104(2) reads, "Public agency also includes any advisory commission, advisory committee or advisory body of a public agency, created by law, resolution or any similar formal action of a public agency."
The Guam Education Board, by official resolution, created a subcommittee to handle the hiring of the superintendent. This hiring is the primary directive of the Guam Education Board. My fellow education board members are all very good people. Dr. Mary Okada will lead this subcommittee and I am sure she will follow the law.
---
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.