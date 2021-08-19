One of the rituals many take as a part of assuming public office is the swearing in or oath ceremony. Over the years, I have been sworn in to the Guam Organic Act Commission, two times to the Guam Election Commission, two times to the Guam Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, and three times to the Guam Education Board. I have also been sworn in to a number of community organizations over the years and the oaths are all very similar.
For Guam public officials, the oath of office is specified in federal law at 42 USC 1423d. The oath taken by major government officials and legislators on Guam reads: “I solemnly swear (or affirm) in the presence of Almighty God that I will well and faithfully support the Constitution of the United States, the laws of the United States applicable to Guam and the laws of Guam, and that I will conscientiously and impartially discharge my duties as a member of the Guam Legislature (or as an officer of the government of Guam).”
There are a number of important angles or aspects to oaths of office. First, the oath is a fundamental code of ethics for government officials. The person taking the oath is promising to follow the Constitution, the laws of the United States and the laws of Guam. A core value in public sector ethics is to know the law and follow the law. Employees of the government are often not required to take oaths. The statutes governing their employment in public positions often have this legal compliance aspect.
If an agency employee errs, various administrators enforce this “follow the law” concept. If a political appointee errs, often this duty defaults to the governor. Technically, citizens should not have to go to the courts to seek Sunshine Act enforcement against agency directors. The governor should enforce this law directly.
Another point about the oath of office is that it forms an imperative set of priorities for appointees and board members. Over the last 25 years, I have had to tell two major board members they were no longer eligible to serve on their boards. They had established residency in another jurisdiction. One immediately checked the law and resigned. The other told everyone that his accountant would figure it out. I reported this to the attorney general and he resigned.
Over the years, our Legislature has sliced and diced the government into a number of disconnected pieces. Under the Organic Act of Guam, Guam is supposed to have only three branches of government. If a government function is not legislative or judicial, it falls under the executive. Yet, we have all sorts of fiefdom-like autonomous agencies in the government that are not in the direct authority of the governor.
On a final note, the governor has just stood up the Guam Ethics Commission. Their scope is very narrow. I would like to see this commission be empowered to enforce oaths in our government.