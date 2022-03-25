Once upon a time there was an island group in which everyone spoke the same language, ate the same food, and practiced the same traditions. Yes, they were a single people scattered on more than a dozen islands strung on a chain that stretched for hundreds of miles from the largest island in the south to the sparsely inhabited ones at the northern tip.
Sooner or later, these folks were bound to come into contact with people from the big mainland countries with their large ships, explosive weapons and marvelous steel tools. And so it happened that one of the mainland nations (Spain) arrived and took over the island chain for a couple hundred years. You might think that being taken over by Spain would divide the people of the chain at last, but just the opposite happened. It drew them together – not to plot the overthrow of the Spanish rulers, but because these new rulers resettled the folks in the north on the southern island to make it easier to govern them. As a result, they all lived on the southern island and the much smaller island lying just a few miles to its north.
Then, when the Spanish rulers of the island chain lost a decisive war, they were obliged to turn over their island territories. The big island to the south went to the winner of the war (U.S.), while the rest of the group went to Germany and then Japan before being claimed by the U.S. at the end of World War II.
So here we are today. The same ruling power, but different local governments in Guam and the Northern Marianas. The language and culture are the same, but each has a different colonial history. The Northern Marianas bears marks of Japanese rule, even a tiny bit of the German (in language and possibly cuisine). Guam, on the other hand, shows the impact of the U.S. military. Despite its long and troubled history with the military, the latter has put its stamp on the island. Just think of how many families on the island have had members serving in the armed forces!
Ah, but the issues go far beyond this, you might remind me. Yes, indeed. The changes during that period of separation have been real. The people from the north learned Japanese and some of them even wore Japanese uniforms, while Guamanians cheered those wearing American fatigues at the end of the war (even if their problems with the military continued over the years following the war).
Even so, we might think that the current determined (I almost said “feverish”) search for the origins of the island people, in language, culture and history, would provide the motivation for repairing the separation that took place in 1900. You would think that the preoccupation with salvaging the past, and restoring it in some way, might be the impetus for bringing together a divided people and its island chain.
Or is it too late for that? After all, a century-plus (120 years) is a long time to be “divorced.” There have been plenty of different influences during that interval, as we know all too well.
But still, the impulse to recapture the language and recreate the culture are so strong. We have passionate devotees for tracking fruit bats and birds and tracing species of plants throughout the island group. Why stop there?
Those who think this sort of reunification is impossible should look southward to the FSM, where a nation has been formed of several different language and culture groups. Somehow these island clusters have bonded into one people. The country is not without its problems, of course, but its flag still flies and its government still functions.
Reunification of the Marianas might well expand political options for the future, no matter in which direction its people choose to go – toward full integration into the U.S., or toward independence.
The reconnecting of the two parts of a long-divided people could begin with regular meetings, and then the establishment of a regular communication channel between them.
Then again, maybe the hope of linking the two halves of what used to be a single island chain is just an exercise in fantasy. The obstacles might be insurmountable. Perhaps so. But, as I suggested in last week’s column, there’s no harm in dreaming, is there?
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.