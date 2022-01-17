Election years pose so many opportunities for aspiring and existing public officials. The island has so many poorly or unaddressed needs that it is a target-rich environment for existing and aspiring politicians.
I truly wish we could use the word leaders here.
Last week this column examined the trash collection and illegal dumping issues that we face on Guam, it touched on the mandated federal closure of the old Ordot dump and establishment of the new landfill.
We also spoke about the number of residences that exist and the fact that there is a significant difference between the number of residences and the actual number of people paying for trash and recycled pickup at their homes or place of residence.
Additionally, we covered how to bring those numbers closer together and thereby potentially reduce the amount of illegal dumping on the island.
The Consolidated Commission on Utilities has offered to supply the Guam Solid Waste Authority with the billing address for all residential power and water meters to enable GSWA to match those listings with their internal billing.
This would allow them to actually see who is and is not paying for trash and recycling collection as compared to who has residential power and water.
That would be a good start to getting a better handle on islandwide illegal dumping.
This would allow the agency and elected officials to focus on those who are not now paying for garbage and recycling collection hopefully thereby reducing illegal dumping.
From a resident's standpoint, my belief is that nearly all residences have some form of water supply while some may not actually have island power.
That being said, this effort would also raise the possibility of GSWA shedding its billing arm and moving it to the Guam Waterworks Authority, who could simply add another billing line to their existing system.
This would likely take some form of legislation, but is very doable.
It would save GSWA the cost of its billing department; GWA could easily recognize and transfer the monthly collection fees to GSWA and everyone with a residential water meter would be paying for trash and recycling collection.
Now it would also mean that GSWA would have to do a better job of truck maintenance and maintaining their supply of pickup containers – I recently went four weeks without recycling collection and was told it was due to down vehicles.
What this would also do is supply GSWA with a broader and deeper financial base that hopefully would enable them to better maintain supplies and vehicles.
The real challenge in this idea would be to getting the politicians to have the courage to actually do it. This even though it would be ecologically better for the island. They would be more worried about it costing them votes for doing something constructive and actually functional.
Maybe next week we can examine the pressing need for the better scheduling of highway construction and repair work so as not to horribly interrupt the flow of traffic during peak traffic hours.
That would be another novel approach to managing the government and making life a bit less stressful for resident drivers and businesses.
Maybe we could even bid out work that was done late in the day or even well-lit evening repairs? They do it everywhere else in the world.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.