Many of us have big worries over China’s incursions into the Pacific. That’s old news, of course. And the comments of Kurt Campbell, the U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator, highlighted the obvious just last week when he admitted the United States' concern that the country might soon face a “strategic surprise.” In other words, China might make a move to secure a base in the Pacific. Is there really anything surprising about that?
What can we do to prevent such a thing from happening? U.S. preventive strategies seem to have gotten lost somewhere – something of a conundrum for a country that prides itself on being ready for everything. “Semper paratus” (or “Always prepared”), after all, is the official motto of one branch of the military and the proud boast of all the others.
How about this as starters?
1. Stop talking about establishing new military bases in the area as if this were the posthole for the fence to keep China out. Instead, how about improving the relationship between the military and local population in those places that already have military bases? Like on Guam, for instance! This is an old theme of mine, as you well know, but it is important all the same. If the U.S. military isn’t sure just how to strengthen these relations, why not ask someone? Even the military needs to seek information now and then.
2. It might be a good idea to fill all those vacant positions in the U.S. government: not just ambassadorial positions, but vacancies in Insular Affairs at the Interior Department. These are the positions occupied by persons who should be the eyes and ears of the U.S. in the region – and the voice to speak to others in Washington about what steps might be taken to avoid the swipe of the dragon’s tail. The U.S. sorely needs people with some institutional knowledge of the Pacific sitting at those office desks. Even the nation’s sharply divided politics should not be able to halt filling these vacancies, should it?
3. Rethink the policy (if indeed there was a policy) that ended Civic Action Teams, Peace Corps and other programs that once provided assistance to the islands, not to mention face-to-face interaction between Americans and islanders. Whatever else they might have accomplished, these programs were a great way of establishing community-level presence in the islands even as they showed U.S. concern to assist people at the most basic level. If strategic planners in the U.S. think that such small programs are unimportant, that just goes to prove the earlier point that the military badly needs to start listening to more experienced Pacific hands.
4. Establish and fund a North Pacific Forum for U.S.-affiliated island groups in the area. This would offer the islands a regional organization to replace the Pacific Islands Forum that they left in frustration some months ago. Such a forum would also offer the U.S. and its Pacific Island allies a medium for discussing and resolving ongoing issues – and they are many. Even beyond all that, creation of this forum would serve as a warning sign to the People’s Republic of China: “Hands Off.”
The list could be expanded, but I hope the main idea is clear. The U.S. need not think of setting up minibases here, there, and everywhere throughout the western Pacific. It doesn’t need to parade military might up and down the sea lanes the way that the USSR used to parade its weapons through Moscow streets on those May Day parades many years ago. The message it wants to send can be done much more effectively in other ways. But you need to know who you’re dealing with and how to reach them. And that is where the Department of Defense and other Washington offices clearly need help right now.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.