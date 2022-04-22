“Oh, say can you see, by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly we hailed ... .” We sing the words of the national anthem proudly on special occasions. But what was it again that we were supposed to see? Ah yes, the American flag, with all the wonderful ideals that Old Glory signified: life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness – and then some. How about opportunity for the downtrodden, freedom for the oppressed and so many other noble hopes for our people and the world?
Yes, we can see that flag – at least sometimes. But then the light flickers and so we can easily lose sight of the flag when we look upward. Sure, there are those grand ideals the flag is meant to symbolize, but there are also the denials of those same ideals, darker moments when the flag is eclipsed. Women were denied the right to vote for over a century. Those refugees seeking a new home and new hope were sometimes callously turned away at the border. And then there was the curse of slavery that shames us up to the present. Light for sure, but also stretches of darkness.
Last Sunday, we Christians celebrated the Resurrection. At one point the priest blessed and lit a large candle that provided some light in a darkened church as the celebrant and his servers processed with the candle to the altar. The light was to shine brightly as a symbol of Christ’s living presence among his people. It was the promise of new life, prompting a joyful response from the congregation.
But can’t we admit that the light of that candle is lost at times? The light of the Resurrection that we just celebrated is supposed to overcome the darkness. But has it really?
The church itself, like our nation, has a mixed history. The early believers, who were once persecuted by both Jews and Romans, may have encouraged table fellowship, found a place for everyone in their mixed community, and shared their wealth with those in need. But, not long after persecution ended, as the church became strongly allied with the government, church leaders often seemed more intent on accrual of wealth and power than on passing on the word of God to others. The light that once seemed so strong faded afterward.
Centuries later, as European nations began circling the globe, a new missionary spirit arose. Long journeys were made not just to acquire new lands and their wealth, but to bring a saving message to people of strange cultures. It was this spirit that drove San Vitores and his companions to make their home on these islands. There’s the light of those high ideals once again. But violence and even battle soon followed. That may have been inevitable, given the enormous cultural gap between islanders and newcomers. But the attempt of a handful of Spanish governors to use their title for their own selfish ends, even as they impoverished the people they ruled, was not. (If you think the so-called Spanish-CHamoru wars were bad, check out what happened during the years right after they ended. Sorry, folks, but this is an old theme of mine.)
But the light continued flickering off and on through the years. Fiestas that enkindled the spirit of villages and devotions that strengthened an islandwide unity were moments when that candle blazed, when church and culture were melded together in a wondrous way. But then again there were the moments of shame – the sexual abuses by those who were supposed to be trusted leaders engaged in bringing people to faith. Again, the on and off of that ever-flickering candle!
So, friends, can you see the glorious flag waving above? Sometimes more clearly than other times, depending on the light. It depends on where we’re standing or what the conditions of the sky are at a particular time.
How about the church? Can you see the light streaming from that figure of the Risen Christ? That, too, is clearer at some times than others. He keeps popping in and out of our lives and the life of the church – here on the island as everywhere.
But my Easter message is simply this. Neither the Risen Christ nor the flag that we reverence has disappeared, even if we have lost sight of both at times. They still call on us to live by the ideals they symbolize and we profess.
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.