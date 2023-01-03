I’ve stopped dreaming of a white Christmas.
Every so often these days I hear a familiar voice on the radio crooning that old favorite, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.” It might sound strangely out of place on an island that will never see snow (short of a cataclysm). But to those of us who grew up in northern states on the mainland, it rings true. I remember praying for that first miraculous snowfall before Dec. 25. What would Christmas be, after all, without a blanket of the white stuff on the ground? Snow was an integral part of Christmas in upstate New York.
The old song recalled other idyllic elements in the holiday season – wreaths with ribbons, outdoor creches, colored lights strung in intriguing patterns on house fronts, special displays with moving figures and holiday music in the windows of the largest department stores. All of that was part of Christmas far away and long ago.
But “White Christmas” was just one of many. Other songs had the same magic effect on us. “Silver Bells” was one, with its lyrics painting a picture of “Christmastime in the city” with sidewalks dressed in holiday color and so much more. I can still hear the melancholy sighs from fellow novices as we heard this sung just a few months after we entered the Jesuit novitiate, far from those “city sidewalks” we had grown up walking. All of us remembered those sidewalks and those silver bells and we missed them greatly.
So how can we old-timers and vagabonds truly celebrate Christmas so far from home?
First of all, the ideal Christmas is not necessarily the one we grew up with. The old-fashioned one, forever enshrined so deeply in our memories and our hearts. As we age, our life changes. Our step becomes slower. Our rhythms shift. Our neighborhood may be radically altered. Needless to say, we have to adjust. The pull of the past is almost irresistible, but it shouldn’t define us entirely. Even without snow on the ground, Christmas can still be the joyous feast it always was.
My experience coming out to Micronesia meant shedding those old symbols. Well, remembering them fondly perhaps, but being prepared to live life without them in the future. Snow was the first to go, obviously. City sidewalks and silver bells weren’t common features in this part of the world either. But we still had angels and Christmas cribs. And also, Santa Claus and Yule trees (if you were willing to accept a substitute for the usual pine tree, that is).
Christmas is so much more than simply the composite memory of the ways we celebrated it over the years. The heart of the feast is a loving event that gave us reason to hope that this crazy world of ours wasn’t completely going to wrack and ruin – appearances to the contrary. It gave us reason to believe that love and peace would somehow triumph, after all. The Christmas songs, like the house decorations, might change over time, but the meaning of the day stood firm. We humans are closer to the core of the mystery of love than we might ever have believed possible.
I like to think that we bring Christmas wherever we go. We can transform the landscape by the smile on our face and the hope in our heart. We create tiny creches of our own during the holidays as we move from one place to another. Perhaps not on city sidewalks, but maybe on island back roads and tropical paths.
We offer our family, friends and acquaintances the hope that the universal peace and love we celebrate on that day is not just a wild dream, but a real possibility for our world.
We may not be able to enjoy a white Christmas (surely not in this part of the world), but we can bring a bright Christmas to ourselves and those around us. “Why not be satisfied with that?” I remind myself, when I find myself swept away by those old songs.