Today we celebrate the 76th anniversary of Guam’s Liberation. This year will be quieter than those which preceded it. There won’t be a parade and many thousands of islanders won’t crowd into the space between Adelup and the Paseo. COVID-19 took that way from us. This year’s Liberation Day will be different from all others. Perhaps we’ll have the opportunity to reflect on the times and events that led to July 21 being the special day it is. Let us look back and consider those who came before, including people who paved the way for us to live freely in Guam.
We need a celebration
With the state of the world, the mainland, as well as Guam’s sagging economy, we all need a good time. Guam never needs an excuse to have a party and we go heavy on holidays, though we may not always spend much time on the reason for the observance. I don’t blame those who focus more on the recreational aspects of the day, rather than the significance it represents. With the passage of time, each succeeding generation feels less of a connection to the events we celebrate. When I was a kid I knew people who felt strongly about World War I and those who were lost in that horrible time, while I didn’t feel the same at all.
A generation saying final goodbyes
Every year, fewer people remain from those who lived through Guam’s occupation in World War II. Anyone who was 14 on July 21, 1944, is 90 now. It won’t be much longer until all of the voices of that era will be silent — both the Chamorro people set free and those who freed them. My mother-in-law was one of those. Isabel Aquiningoc Alvarez Siguenza was barely a teenager in Sumay when Guam fell to the Japanese forces in 1941. Like most, she endured a difficult two and a half years. I escorted her to church a few times and she told stories of that time. Now she’s gone.
There’s much to learn
Locally, a visit to the T. Stell Newman Visitor Center or Pacific War Museum are excellent choices to learn more about wartime Guam. Last year at this time I was mesmerized by the World War II series by Ken Burns, entitled The War. Released in 2007, it is a stunning creation and almost impossible to look away from. Even if you can’t view the Burns series, Netflix and most streaming services have plenty of other programs that will shed light on the Pacific war and the impact on people involved.
The Battle for Guam
While the scale of the fighting on our island didn’t compare to what happened in places like Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Peleliu, the Philippines, Saipan or Okinawa, about 1,800 U.S. servicemen were killed in the effort to free Guam. Almost 1,200 Chamorros died during the occupation, with the remainder doing all they could to just survive, including suffering atrocities inflicted by the occupying forces.
War is personal
The War gave me a jaw-dropping appreciation for what happened in this part of the world, and it reminded me of the incredible sacrifices made by so many average people who had just wanted to live their lives, maybe go to school, make something of themselves, get married, have kids, grow old. Almost 300,000 Americans never got that chance when you add up the global death count from World War II. It was in the millions for our allies, the Russians, as well as those on the other side, the Japanese, Germans and Italians. War is hell for everybody, and I’m sure among our foes were people who wanted the same things we all want.
Be thankful
Today, think of those who fought from island to island so that a liberation of Guam was even possible. Think of those who were lost, and those who made it through. This includes the Americans who fought to free Guam, and the Chamorro people who cheered their arrival. We enjoy our lifestyle today only because of the grit and determination of all of them. They don’t call it the Greatest Generation for nothing. We owe them more than we can ever repay.
