Last week, I mentioned that I have worked on a number of major public boards on Guam for many years. I have been on an even larger number of panels and boards at the University of Guam. In general, the public boards are more fun than the university boards. Quite often, university folks have never really had real power and many of the decisions made are trivial in comparison to public boards. Henry Kissinger, paraphrased, is famous for saying that academic battles are so fierce because the stakes are so small. There is some very good truth to that.
A long time ago, I was asked to attend a university meeting. I decided to do a crossword puzzle and when I was done, I realized the meeting was over a refund issue for a professor. He had made about $10 in photocopies and was upset the dean didn’t approve his reimbursement. I need to mention this is a group of business faculty discussing a minor $10 fee. I stood up, put a $20 bill on the table and said, pay the bill, go eat lunch on me but please do not invite me to any more of these silly meetings. As I walked out, the professor said, "You don’t understand."
I said, "I do understand. I have a life and apparently you do not."
By the way, I was never asked to join these meetings since 1997. If you are a true business, or "B-school," professor you would never engage in this sort of behavior. But on Guam, this was normal at the time. True B-school professors don’t worry about this sort of trivia. If you have true value, you can make far beyond these amounts.
Over the last 25 years, I have sought to change the B-school faculty at UOG. For me, I sought research to pay student activities instead of car washes. In 2005, I did some research and brought about 20 UOG students to attend the inauguration of Gov. Benigno Fitial in the CNMI. During that trip, my students were very honored to have a breakfast with former Gov. Paul Calvo and future Gov. Eddie Calvo. This was an elite event for our students sponsored by their own efforts. Speaking to a former and future governor was a very unique and special experience for our students. This is what B-schools are supposed to do.
There are 56 jurisdictions in the United States. The 50 states, three Pacific territories – Guam the CNMI and American Samoa, and three eastern territories, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. If you are not a state, you are a territory so Washington, D.C. is governed by an organic act, too.
Why don’t our six nonstates work together? Our political United States twin is the U.S. Virgin Islands. Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands could assert the Guam Constitution, which has already be approved by the US Congress. Just use basic methods to fix it.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.