With the general election behind us, from the executive branch, the Guam Legislature, the school board, and the attorney general, somewhere, a group of people are organizing myriad festivities for their upcoming inauguration or swearing-in ceremonies in preparation to serve their forthcoming term.
Meanwhile, our people continue to budget, make those much needed sacrifices, and basically pinch those pennies to maintain our basic life necessities such as mortgage or rent, utility bills, gas for transportation, and food. Many may be forced to work an extra job to ensure they can keep up. There is a glimmer of hope that comes with 2023 where we look forward to campaign promises and prosperity to be delivered for our island community.
However, one can only anticipate that come this January, our elected leaders who have the authority, power, and means will make decisions to reduce the cost of Spam at Happy Mart, keep criminals off the street or deter them from stealing from their neighbors. We can only hope the newly elected school board will prioritize and address the little things such as repairs and maintenance of the air conditioners in our schools. The list is never-ending, however, it is the responsibility of these elected officials to live up to their campaign promises and put their best foot forward to address these overwhelming concerns.
All of these issues can be resolved. It may not happen overnight, nonetheless it can be fixed one bite at a time. In my many years of leading projects and teams, I have learned that failure does not come from the lack of resources; failure comes from failing to be resourceful.
We must be realistic that many of the nice haves and wants are things we can't fund or execute. We must focus on the fundamental pillars of government, public health, public safety, public education, public works and infrastructure. When we can deliver on these fundamental pillars, we can add all the extra bells and whistles of government.
To our good fortune, the federal government has funded millions of dollars into our public health and public work programs and systems. Our public safety agencies are in dire need of a major revamp of their personnel recruiting processes to beef up the workforce in order to meet this sad, but steady, rise in crime. A major law enforcement or security presence is needed across our island for the safety of all.
In regard to public education, it's difficult to place the blame on any one individual or department because the elected school board will point fingers at the elected legislative body for its lack of funding, which equates to the department's lack of resources.
Either way, not one individual or agency wants to be held accountable, and in the end, those who suffer are our children and our community. Until our people become fully engaged and demand change, we will continue to experience these issues repeatedly.
One thing I'll never forget and what I’ve learned is that a majority of our substandard leaders will not act on an issue unless it directly affects them or their livelihood.
During my professional experience in the United States Army and the corporate world, I’ve appreciated the efficiency in addressing leaders who were unable to deliver and carry out organizational objectives. These individuals were either terminated or administratively reassigned to another job or role. Based on their performance over the last few years, most of our local leaders today would not have made it to their first annual performance review.
As an island community, we must demand the most and the best from our leaders. We must keep a watchful eye, take note on what is said, and, most importantly, pay close attention to the actions made. We must constantly remind them of whom they serve and to whom they are accountable.
I would like to encourage my generation (millennials), the Generation X, and the upcoming Generation Z to engage in these conversations. These next few years are crucial in the direction and state of our island. Our children deserve a bright future, and we owe it to them to do our best to build a Guam in which they can live and become an active participant. We do this by advocating leaders willing to have tough conversations and make tough choices.
Happy holidays, Guahan and her people. I look forward to a prosperous new year of hope, opportunity and prosperity for all.
Vince Borja is an Army veteran, entrepreneur and doctoral student studying organizational leadership.