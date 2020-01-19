This is a story about my friend Adalee, whose name has been changed for her privacy. Adalee is married with five children and eight grandchildren.
In 2015, Adalee accompanied her husband to have a heart surgery off island. The outcome of her husband’s heart procedure was successful. During this time, her husband had encouraged Adalee to have a checkup for her ceaseless coughing. Adalee was scheduled to see a pulmonologist. Her pulmonologist listened to her lungs and let her husband listen to it, too. There was a concerning sound coming from the lower portion of her lungs. A series of scans were ordered. A lung biopsy was done on Dec. 28, 2015, and Adalee was released from the hospital on Jan. 3, 2016.
Adalee’s diagnosis was idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and her life expectancy was one to five years. Sixty percent of Adalee’s lungs were non-functioning. There is no cure for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The incidence of this disease occurs in 1 in 500,000 people.
The family was devastated. Adalee calmly told her children and husband, “If this is what God wants for me, I will humbly accept it.” Then tears rolled down Adalee’s cheeks. Her children could not accept that diagnosis and insisted on having a second opinion. Adalee and her children flew to another state to have a second opinion.
They went to a pulmonary disease research center affiliated with a university and saw a kind and compassionate pulmonologist.
A crusade of prayers for Adalee came from families, friends and acquaintances.
This year, on Dec. 28, will be Adalee’s fifth year with her disease. She continues to have a follow-up of her lungs twice to three times a year. Her lung capacity is stable at 40%. The doctor had advised Adalee to continue to observe a healthy lifestyle, exercise and keep away from stress.
I asked Adalee about her vision for 2020. She replied in an overpowering positivity, “Live life with laughter and joy.” Then her voice changed to a more pensive tone, surrendering the possibility that this year could be her last year on Earth. I listened and hugged her without saying anything.
Her greatest hope for 2020 is having a fun-filled family reunion with emphasis on honoring God and thanking Him for His unswerving gifts. Adalee said, “Knowing that each member of my family love and care for each other will happily prepare me for the next life.”
Marie Virata Halloran is the Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam executive director.