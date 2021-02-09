Did you ever have to make up your mind?
Pick up on one and leave the other behind
It's not often easy and not often kind
Did you ever have to make up your mind?
— The Lovin’ Spoonful (1965)
You have a decision to make and the boss is calling for it now. You stand up in a meeting, in front of the rest of your team, and you say “I suggest we ooch it.” A coworker giggles, while the boss looks perplexed. People are looking at each other, with a puzzled look. Ooch?
Every day we have to make choices, decisions, and as The Lovin’ Spoonful told us, we pick up on one thing and leave the rest behind. Sometimes that’s not easy. Unless, of course, you master the art of the “ooch.”
The what?
According to brother authors Chip and Dan Heath, their book "Decisive" describes ooching as the middle ground between being frozen by indecisiveness and rushing into snap judgments. They say ooching is taking small steps to test a choice before you make a final decision. It’s an active strategy, but one that doesn’t require a commitment.
When you go to a car dealer and narrow down your choices to two models, asking to take both for a spin, you are ooching. The salesman will likely allow you to test drive both vehicles, though you have made no formal commitment to make the buy.
Ooching is everywhere
Software and technology manufacturers ooch with select customers before committing big money to a project. Restaurants do it, too. Before they make major recipe changes to their menu they may ooch with a small group of customers, to get feedback before they roll it out to everyone.
The Heaths highlight the story of John Hanks, an executive at National Instruments, a scientific equipment company. Hanks and his team use pilot customers to test out new technology before spending big bucks on it. Hanks said, “Part of the culture here is to ask ourselves, ‘How do we ooch into this?’”
Ooch before you get serious
Ooching allows for experimenting and lets us minimize risk. There are usually costs involved, but the potential of losing money on a wrong decision is greatly minimized.
I knew a man who had the idea to leave Los Angeles and move to another city.
He was a freelance graphic artist and as long as he had his laptop, he could work from anywhere. He just wanted to get out of L.A. He narrowed his choices to San Diego, New Orleans, and Austin.
Rather than doing endless research online, or asking friends their opinion, he decided to ooch. He jumped in his car and went to live in each city for a month. He experienced all of them and picked up on things that you just can’t learn from hearing stories. When he’d completed the three months, he chose San Diego.
He was leaning toward Austin but then witnessed first hand how rapid population growth had affected Texas, Austin in particular, as Californians and others were pouring in by the hundreds weekly. Ultimately, he picked San Diego and what many believe is the best weather in America as a better option.
Counter perfectionism by ooching
There’s got to be a 12-step program somewhere for people who want to bust out of perfectionism. You see, perfectionists have anxiety every time they think they might be making a wrong decision. Ooching can help.
A note of caution. A perfectionist likely won’t use ooching in the right way.
That is, they’d never stop ooching, because they would think tomorrow’s ooch can be even better than today’s.
Remedy for the paralysis of analysis
Some people find comfort in endlessly trying to figure out which decision to make. As long as they can stay in analysis mode, they don’t actually have to choose. People who are frozen in this way need what ooching can provide.
Need to make a decision? Not sure what to do or how to do it? Don’t want to rush? Don’t want to get caught up in an analysis that never ends?
It just might be your time to break through, using the power of the ooch.
Jerry Roberts helps organizations make better decisions. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.