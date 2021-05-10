Open tourism and get Guam's economy back on track

The governor’s decision to keep Guam from opening up for tourism on May 1, at least on a limited basis, from specific destinations with a valid "negative” PCR test, only further harms the island's already crippled natural economy.
Adding mandated vaccinations to the list only exacerbates the situation and harms both large and smaller businesses even further than she has already done.
Couple this with the Legislature's inability to step in and stop these executive orders/closures and the ensuing business constraints only shows their collective inability to lead the island economy forward.
The only reason this government and economy has not collapsed is because of the federal dollars that have poured into the island. Add to this the ongoing military spending coupled with the dollars flowing in associated with the military expansion work and you have the answer.
We recently had two doctors (who were vaccinated) return to the island from a trip to India and supposedly saw patients before testing positive on their PCR tests. Proving what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already stated: Even vaccinated people can test positive for the COVID-19 virus and possibly spread it.
So why pull what could easily be perceived as a power play, and demand that anyone (other than specially exempted personnel) must be both vaccinated and have a negative PCR test to visit Guam without quarantine?
Hasn’t this government and overall political leadership caused enough damage to the small and large business community with their combined decision- and indecision-making?
Haven’t enough small businesses closed their doors? Hasn’t politicians' political and cumulative power-hungry decision-making cost enough people their jobs, livelihoods and savings? Haven’t enough families been harmed?
When will enough be enough with these ongoing power plays? Or, on the part of the Legislature, ineptitude, that has allowed this administration to drag this community through economic broken glass?
I have lived on Guam long enough to remember what the island was like prior to the real beginnings of active tourism. A time when the only real contributor to the island economy was the presence of the U.S. military and the federal government. That was in the late 1960s and early 1970s when tourism was just beginning.
Many readers can also recall the late 1970s and the booming 1980s when Guam was growing rapidly because of tourism.
It is time to bring tourism back to Guam and not in a highhanded way but rather in a way similar to what Hawaii is doing.
Allow tourists into the island, from specific destinations, like the Hawaii Trusted Traveler program functions. They have a site: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/ on which it clearly indicates trusted travel partners.
This site also lists trusted labs and testing locations from which Hawaii accepts PCR results.
Then, anyone with a negative PCR test from one of those accepted labs can visit Hawaii and basically have free roam of the state while following Hawaii’s masking and distancing guidelines.
The site also allows for selecting the region from which you are traveling if you require further details.
Guam does not exist in the Dark Ages, so the development and launch of a similar site for Guam cannot be that hard for all of the brilliant folks who have been elected to public office.
Let’s get Guam back into the travel business. And NOW would be good!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.